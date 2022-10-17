Most basketball fans know of the fantastic Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts. However, in 2006, a National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame was founded. This museum is dedicated only to men’s college basketball and is meant to complement the broader basketball hall of fame in Springfield.
Where is the College Basketball Hall of Fame?
The National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame is in Kansas City, Missouri. This museum was created by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), and they inducted an inaugural class in 2006. Original inductees included Oscar Robertson, Dean Smith, John Wooden, and Bill Russell, among others. Individuals like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Charles Barkley, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Jerry West, Bob Knight, Gene Keady, Rick Majerus, and many others.
The College Basketball Hall of Fame is a museum with exhibits on coaches, contributors to the game, individual players, and great teams. In short, it is a celebration of the sport of collegiate basketball. The most recent inductees included John Beilein, Jim Calhoun, Richard Hamilton, Lon Kruger, Jerry Krause, Larry Miller, Frank Selvy, Jimmy Walker, and Roy Williams. Another name for this museum is the College Basketball Experience. It is connected to the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City and has 41,500 square feet of exhibit and entertainment space. In addition to the exhibits, there are games and experiences for fans to participate in, along with activity stations for each basketball skill (free throw shooting, rebounding, passing, etc.). The facility is open year-round, and tickets are $16 for youth and $18 for adults.
