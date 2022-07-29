2022: Nebraska Cornhuskers Football Schedule: Dates, Times and Analysis

Nebraska football has tumbled from their ‘blue blood’ perch. The Cornhuskers have not been to the postseason since 2016 and, after a 3-9 season, are hanging their overalls on the fact that eight of those losses were by one score or less.

Ohio State finally falls off the schedule for Nebraska, a topic that had head coach Scott Frost complaining to the Big Ten about and are replaced by Indiana and Rutgers. 2022 is a huge year for Frost and the Huskers, who could be at a crossroads if their favorite son doesn’t deliver at least a bowl berth. While Ohio State is not on the docket in 2022, Oklahoma comes to Lincoln to renew their rivalry and a trip to Dublin, Ireland, to face Northwestern to open the season.

Here is a look at Nebraska’s 2022 schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:

WEEK 0 – VS. NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS

Date: August 27

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Nebraska and Northwestern have made this series an interesting “rivalry.” Games have been extremely close, and there have been some unforgettable moments on each side. The Huskers should have more talent than the Wildcats on paper, but funny things happen in this series. If Nebraska loses this one, at least they’ll be an ocean away from Lincoln, right?

WEEK 1 – VS. NORTH DAKOTA FIGHTING HAWKS

Date: September 3

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

It’s not North Dakota State. It’s the second all-time matchup between the schools, and it’s hard to see Nebraska falling to an FCS foe at home, even if that foe lost by one score to NDSU and SDSU (two of the top FCS programs in 2021).

WEEK 2 – VS. GEORGIA SOUTHERN EAGLES

Date: September 10

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The Eagles went 3-9 last year. Nebraska should have its way with them ahead of a visit from Oklahoma.

WEEK 3 – VS. OKLAHOMA SOONERS

Date: September 17

Time: Noon ET

The Old Big Eight rivalry returns to Lincoln for the first time since 2009. Nebraska has lost seven of the past nine games in the series. The Huskers impressed against OU last year in a closer-than-expected 23-16 loss. The Sooners have a new head coach and a new quarterback. A Husker win would go a long way for Scott Frost.

WEEK 4 – BYE

WEEK 5 – VS. INDIANA HOOSIERS

Date: October 1

Time: TBD

Having a bye week after Oklahoma should help Nebraska avoid the letdown game. In a game that was not that close, Nebraska lost to the Hoosiers at home 38-31 in 2019. This game is one Frost, and the Huskers need to have if they want to start turning the corner.

WEEK 6 – AT RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS

Date: October 7

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

A Friday night matchup against Rutgers should have plenty of eyeballs in a short week for both squads. Nebraska leads the series 5-0. Nebraska fans have wanted OSU off the schedule for a while, so they need to win this one.

WEEK 7 – AT PURDUE BOILERMAKERS

Date: October 15

Time: TBD

The Cornhuskers and Boilermakers have split the last six games in the series, with the road team winning the previous two. Does that pattern continue? Does Nebraska have enough defense to stop Aidan O’Connell?

WEEK 8 – BYE

WEEK 9 – VS. ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI

Date: October 29

Time: TBD

Nebraska lost a one-score game at Illinois last year. It was a game that was marred with mistakes. This matchup is one Nebraska has to start consistently winning. Instead, they have lost two in a row.

WEEK 10 – VS. MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS

Date: November 5

Time: TBD

The Huskers have lost three straight in the series. It’s another one-score loss from 2021 that NU fans hope turns into a win.

WEEK 11 – AT MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

Date: November 12

Time: TBD

The two programs have split the last four in the series, including a 32-29 Husker loss in Lincoln last year. Michigan has more talent, but the Huskers could take a few lessons about how Harbaugh turned the corner with this program.

WEEK 12 – VS. WISCONSIN

Date: November 19

Time: TBD

If the Huskers are going to be a sleeper for the West Division, this is a must-win game. Wisconsin has won the last eight, usually by a wide margin. It has seemed that whenever Nebraska thinks they’re back, Wisconsin brings them back to earth.

WEEK 13 – AT IOWA HAWKEYES

Date: November 25

Time: TBD

The “Heroes Game” moves to Iowa City in 2022. What seemed like a forced rivalry has become a Black Friday staple for Big Ten fans. Nebraska has lost the last seven in the series. However, this should be another close one for the Heroes Trophy.