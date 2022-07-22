2022 Purdue Boilermakers Football Schedule: Dates, Times and Analysis

The Boilermakers enter the season as a sleeper pick to win the Big Ten West. After an 8-5 season topped off with a wild Music City Bowl win, the Boilermakers return key pieces on offense, including quarterback Aiden O’Connell. The Big Ten West is always open for the taking, and Purdue may have the talent and schedule luck to pull it off this year. They avoid Ohio State, Michigan, and Michigan State from the east and get Iowa at home. The season starts with a massive game in West Lafayette.

Here is a look at Purdue’s 2022 schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:

Week 1 – vs. Penn State Nittany Lions



Date: September 1

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Ross-Ade Stadium will be buzzing for this one as Penn State comes in for the first time since 2016. However, Purdue has lost nine-straight games in the series, with their last home win coming in 2003. Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm will have to have his trick plays ready because if Purdue can get this one, they’ll make a run at the West.

Week 2 – vs. Indiana State Sycamores



Date: September 10

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

A soft landing after a big opener is good scheduling. Purdue is 5-0 all-time against Indiana State. This matchup is a good get-well game before heading on the road.

Week 3 – at Syracuse Orange



Date: September 17

Time: Noon ET

The Boilermakers hit the road for a trip to ACC foe Syracuse. It is their second-ever matchup (the first was a 51-0 win in 2004). The dome is a tough place to play, and there could be 200 offensive plays run in this one. If you love points and big plays, this one is for you. Purdue does have the better quarterback, and that usually determines these games.

Week 4 – vs. Florida Atlantic Owls



Date: September 24

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The first-ever meeting between the two schools comes under the lights of Ross-Ade Stadium. The Owls are expected to be a middle-of-the-pack C-USA team, so it may be a night to put some of the reserves in for Purdue.

Week 5 – at Minnesota Golden Gophers



Date: October 1

Time: Noon ET

The march to conquer the West starts in Minnesota, where the Gophers have won four straight and eight of the last nine in the series. The Gophers will test Purdue’s defensive line and linebackers with their run game. Can Aiden O’Connell and the offense score enough points to leave the Twin Cities a winner? We’ll see.

Week 6 – at Maryland Terrapins



Date: October 8

Time: TBD

Expect another high-scoring affair here as two of the better quarterbacks face off. Purdue got their first win ever against Maryland in 2019, but that seems like a long time ago. If Purdue wants to win the West, this is a game they need to win, even with Maryland in the East.

Week 7 – vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers



Date: October 15

Time: TBD

The Boilermakers have won three of the last four in the series. Playing at home should help Purdue, and who knows how the Nebraska season will be going by mid-October. Purdue should hold serve at home.

Week 8 – at Wisconsin Badgers



Date October 22

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Some of the most hopeful Purdue teams have gone into Camp Randall and lost. The Boilermakers have lost 15-straight in the series dating back to 2004. Does the streak end this year? Better Purdue teams have gone in and lost to Wisconsin.

Week 9 – BYE

Week 10 – vs. Iowa Hawkeyes



Date: November 5

Time: TBD

Purdue has had Iowa’s number recently, winning four of five. For the last two years, Purdue has scored just enough to win. If they want to win the West, Purdue cannot lose home games to division foes. Purdue has the better quarterback and better offensive coach.

Week 11 – at Illinois Fighting Illini



Date: November 12

Time: TBD

The Purdue Cannon Game kicks off the final quarter of the season. It is a bit easier than the first three. Purdue is the more talented team and will likely have more to play for. As long as they don’t take their foot off the gas, this could be the start of a strong finish to the year.

Week 12 – vs. Northwestern Wildcats



Date: November 19

Time: TBD

Purdue has the better talent on offense, especially at quarterback. It should be a happy Senior Day in West Lafayette.

Week 13 – at Indiana Hoosiers



Date: November 26

Time: TBD

What’s better than winning the Old Oaken Bucket Game in your rival’s stadium? Potentially clinching the division there as well. The Boilers have returned momentum in the series to Gold and Black and provided the final nail in the Hoosiers coffin with a 44-7 win last year. The Bucket Game is always tricky, and anything can happen.