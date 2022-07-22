2022 Rutgers Scarlet Knights Football Schedule: Dates, Times and Analysis

In 2021, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights reached their first bowl game since 2014, even if it was because another team cancelled. Rutgers swept their non-conference schedule and found wins at Illinois and Indiana to get to five. They played in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on short notice and gave No. 17 Wake Forest an early scare before losing 38-10.

Rutgers will look to get to six wins this year. Crossover games against Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska may make that challenging, as will road trips to Boston College and Temple in the non-conference.

Here is a look at Rutgers’s 2022 schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:

Week 1 – at Boston College Eagles



Date: September 3

Time: Noon ET

An old Big East matchup to start the year. Rutgers will travel up I-95 to play BC for the first time since 2004. Rutgers has not beaten Boston College since 1991 (0-13-1). A loss won’t sink the Scarlet Knights’ season, but a win could jump start another bowl run.

Week 2 – vs. Wagner Seahawks



Date: September 10

Time 4:00 p.m. ET

Oddly enough this is the first time these schools have matched up. The two schools sit just 29 miles apart, or a three-hour drive in Jersey traffic. Rutgers’s last loss to an FCS team came back in 2002 against Villanova.

Week 3 – at Temple Owls



Date: September 17

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Rutgers has won the last five in the series dating back to 2003. It’s another regional non-conference game for the Scarlet Knights. While the game is on the road, Temple has won just four games since 2020.

Week 4 – vs. Iowa Hawkeyes



Date: September 24

Time: TBD

Rutgers is looking for their first ever win against Iowa (0-2). It is a rare east coast trip for the Hawkeyes. The Scarlet Knights will have their hands full with a stout Iowa defense to start the conference schedule.

Week 5 – at Ohio State Buckeyes



Date: October 1

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Life in the Big Ten East is not easy. After Iowa, Rutgers goes out to Columbus. Any early season momentum could be crushed in a trip to the Horse Shoe.

Week 6 – vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers



Date: October 7

Time: 7:00 p.m.

A Friday night kickoff at SHI Stadium should be fun as Rutgers welcomes in the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Rutgers is winless in the series, but Nebraska traveling on a short week and a fired up Jersey crowd could end the streak.

Week 7 – BYE

Week 8 – vs. Indiana Hoosiers



Date October 22

Time: Noon ET

Rutgers ended a five-game losing streak when they pounded Indiana in Bloomington last season. This matchup is one of those swing games that could help launch Rutgers to the postseason.

Week 9 – at Minnesota Golden Gophers



Date: October 29

Time: TBD

After a two-game home stand the Scarlet Knights hit the road to face Minnesota. The Gophers lead the series 2-0, but the last meeting was in 2019. The Gophers could be in contention for a division crown while Rutgers could be looking to cement a bowl berth.

Week 10 – vs. Michigan Wolverines



Date: November 5

Time: TBD

Rutgers’ first matchup with Michigan was a win. It has been downhill since, with the Wolverines winning the next seven straight contests. Could this be the year that the Scarlet Knights get back in the win column? Eh, probably not.

Week 11 – at Michigan State Spartans



Date: November 12

Time: TBD

Again, life in the Big Ten East is not easy. Rutgers travels to East Lansing to face another brut of a foe in the Spartans. Rutgers has had some success against MSU (4-9) including a shocking win to start the 2020 season. It’s a better Spartan team in 2022 and Rutgers will be in the middle of a brutal stretch.

Week 12 – vs. Penn State Nittany Lions



Date: November 19

Time: TBD

Could this be a regional rivalry? Of course, but Rutgers last win came in 1918 and outside of 2014, the games in this series have not been close.

Week 13 – at Maryland Terrapins



Date: November 26

Time: TBD

This game could have bowl implications for both teams. Rutgers has lost three of four in the series, but did win the last matchup in College Park. The big question here is can the Rutgers defense slow down the Terps enough for a win?