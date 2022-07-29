2022 Wisconsin Badgers Football Schedule: Times, Dates and Analysis
Wisconsin’s 2021 season ended with a Las Vegas Bowl win over Arizona State. The Badgers were 9-4, but a 1-3 start and a rare loss to Minnesota doomed their hopes of winning the West.
In 2022 Penn State and Michigan fall off the schedule, but trips to Ohio State and Michigan State hop on. A rare visit from Washington State rounds out a relatively soft non-conference schedule.
Here is a look at Wisconsin’s 2022 schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:
WEEK 1 – VS. ILLINOIS STATE REDBIRDS
Date: September 3
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
The first matchup between the FCS Redbirds and Wisconsin should help the Badgers start a new home opener winning streak.
WEEK 2 – VS. WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Date: September 10
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
All three all-time meetings have come in Madison. Is there a ban against Badgers in Pullman? The last meeting was in 2007. Wazzu is rebuilding with a new coach. The Badgers play a brand of football that is rare in the Pac-12.
WEEK 3 – VS. NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES
Date: September 17
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
The Badgers’ only matchup against the Aggies was in 1962, a 69-13 win. NMSU is routinely at the bottom of the FBS, so this should be a ‘get right’ game before heading into conference play.
WEEK 4 – AT OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Date: September 24
Time: TBD
The Badgers don’t ease their way into conference play as they travel to Columbus to take on the Big Ten favorites in Ohio State. Wisconsin has won once since 2004 (their last win at OSU).
WEEK 5 – VS. ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI
Date: October 1
Time: TBD
It’s Bret Bielema’s return to Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers blanked Bielema and the Illini 24-0 last season and have won eight straight in Madison. Would it be surprising if both teams combined for over 50 pass attempts? Maybe.
WEEK 6 – AT NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS
Date: October 8
Time: TBD
This series has been back-and-forth the past four seasons. These games are never pretty unless you’re a Big Ten fan, but they are usually close hard-fought contests.
WEEK 7 – AT MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS
Date: October 15
Time: TBD
These two teams haven’t played since 2019, but the Badgers have won three-of-four. Both programs are in different places since the last time they played. This game will be another smash-mouth Big Ten battle with division title implications for both sides.
WEEK 8 – VS. PURDUE BOILERMAKERS
Date: October 22
Time: 3:30 p.m.
The Badgers host the Boilers for homecoming in a game that will go a long way to determining who comes out of the West. Wisconsin has won the past 15 games in the series and has not lost to Purdue in Madison since 2003. They have Purdue’s number, but they can’t just rely on history this year.
WEEK 9 – BYE
WEEK 10 – VS. MARYLAND TERRAPINS
Date: November 5
Time: TBD
Both teams enter this game coming off of a bye. Wisconsin has won all three matchups since Maryland joined the conference. It will help the Badgers to have played a high-powered offense like Purdue two weeks prior.
WEEK 11 – AT IOWA HAWKEYES
Date: November 12
Time: TBD
The Heartland Trophy goes to the winner of this matchup. The Badgers have won five-of-six against rival Iowa. Like the matchup against Purdue, this game has significant division title ramifications.
WEEK 12 – AT NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS
Date: November 19
Time: TBD
Wisconsin has owned Nebraska since 2011 (10-1). This game will hinge on where the Huskers are record-wise on November 19. Outside of last season, these games have not been particularly close.
WEEK 13 – VS. MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Date: November 26
Time: TBD
The Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe is always a fan favorite. After a 14-game winning streak for the Badgers, the series has been 2-2 over the past four. The Badgers lost 23-13 in 2021. The West Division probably goes until the final week of the regular season, and this matchup could be for who goes to Indianapolis.
