2022 Wisconsin Badgers Football Schedule: Times, Dates and Analysis

Wisconsin’s 2021 season ended with a Las Vegas Bowl win over Arizona State. The Badgers were 9-4, but a 1-3 start and a rare loss to Minnesota doomed their hopes of winning the West.

In 2022 Penn State and Michigan fall off the schedule, but trips to Ohio State and Michigan State hop on. A rare visit from Washington State rounds out a relatively soft non-conference schedule.

Here is a look at Wisconsin’s 2022 schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:

WEEK 1 – VS. ILLINOIS STATE REDBIRDS

Date: September 3

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

The first matchup between the FCS Redbirds and Wisconsin should help the Badgers start a new home opener winning streak.

WEEK 2 – VS. WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Date: September 10

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

All three all-time meetings have come in Madison. Is there a ban against Badgers in Pullman? The last meeting was in 2007. Wazzu is rebuilding with a new coach. The Badgers play a brand of football that is rare in the Pac-12.

WEEK 3 – VS. NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES

Date: September 17

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

The Badgers’ only matchup against the Aggies was in 1962, a 69-13 win. NMSU is routinely at the bottom of the FBS, so this should be a ‘get right’ game before heading into conference play.

WEEK 4 – AT OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Date: September 24

Time: TBD

The Badgers don’t ease their way into conference play as they travel to Columbus to take on the Big Ten favorites in Ohio State. Wisconsin has won once since 2004 (their last win at OSU).

WEEK 5 – VS. ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI

Date: October 1

Time: TBD

It’s Bret Bielema’s return to Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers blanked Bielema and the Illini 24-0 last season and have won eight straight in Madison. Would it be surprising if both teams combined for over 50 pass attempts? Maybe.

WEEK 6 – AT NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS

Date: October 8

Time: TBD

This series has been back-and-forth the past four seasons. These games are never pretty unless you’re a Big Ten fan, but they are usually close hard-fought contests.

WEEK 7 – AT MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS

Date: October 15

Time: TBD

These two teams haven’t played since 2019, but the Badgers have won three-of-four. Both programs are in different places since the last time they played. This game will be another smash-mouth Big Ten battle with division title implications for both sides.

WEEK 8 – VS. PURDUE BOILERMAKERS

Date: October 22

Time: 3:30 p.m.

The Badgers host the Boilers for homecoming in a game that will go a long way to determining who comes out of the West. Wisconsin has won the past 15 games in the series and has not lost to Purdue in Madison since 2003. They have Purdue’s number, but they can’t just rely on history this year.

WEEK 9 – BYE

WEEK 10 – VS. MARYLAND TERRAPINS

Date: November 5

Time: TBD

Both teams enter this game coming off of a bye. Wisconsin has won all three matchups since Maryland joined the conference. It will help the Badgers to have played a high-powered offense like Purdue two weeks prior.

WEEK 11 – AT IOWA HAWKEYES

Date: November 12

Time: TBD

The Heartland Trophy goes to the winner of this matchup. The Badgers have won five-of-six against rival Iowa. Like the matchup against Purdue, this game has significant division title ramifications.

WEEK 12 – AT NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS

Date: November 19

Time: TBD

Wisconsin has owned Nebraska since 2011 (10-1). This game will hinge on where the Huskers are record-wise on November 19. Outside of last season, these games have not been particularly close.

WEEK 13 – VS. MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS

Date: November 26

Time: TBD

The Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe is always a fan favorite. After a 14-game winning streak for the Badgers, the series has been 2-2 over the past four. The Badgers lost 23-13 in 2021. The West Division probably goes until the final week of the regular season, and this matchup could be for who goes to Indianapolis.