Baylor Bears vs. West Virginia Mountaineers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 13 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Baylor is 4-9-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 45.6 points per game which has been on average 7 points under the line for those games.

In 11 Home games over the last 2 seasons, West Virginia is 6-5-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 55.3 points per game which has been on average 3.3 points over the line for those games.

On the average combined, Baylor and West Virginia average 50.4 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 4.1 points under the current total. This favors the UNDER.

Spread:

In 13 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Baylor is 7-5-1 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 2.5 points per game which has been on average 4.8 points better than the spread for those games.

In 11 Home games over the last 2 seasons, West Virginia is 4-7-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 15.8 points per game which has been on average 3.5 points better than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Baylor and West Virginia average 6.6 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 10.1 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the Home Spread.