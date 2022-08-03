The rivalry is affectionately known as the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party,” which began in 1915.

That’s the first year the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs met on the football field, and it’s become an annual tradition. The teams have met every year since 1926, with the exception being a World War II interruption. Jacksonville, Florida, has been the neutral site location since 1933 (with two exceptions), where large crowds gather, earning the rivalry’s monicker.

This year, the Bulldogs are sizable favorites in BetMGM’s college football odds as the reigning national champions, while the Gators begin Year 1 of the Billy Napier era.

Here’s a look at the Florida vs. Georgia rivalry over the years:

All-time record: Georgia leads 53-44-2

Record in the last ten meetings: Georgia leads 6-4

Longest Win Streak: Florida and Georgia each seven straight

Current Streak: Georgia has won one

Best game: Georgia 26, Florida 21 (1980)

The Gators almost spoiled the Bulldogs’ undefeated national championship season in 1980.

The Gators grabbed their first lead of the game on a field goal with 6:52 remaining to make it 21-20. Georgia would have two more possessions to keep its title hopes alive, and it was the last one that would live in immortality. It appeared as though hope was lost when the Bulldogs were on their seven-yard line and facing a third-and-eleven with 90 seconds remaining. That’s when Lindsay Scott took a pass over the middle 93 yards to the house to give Georgia a 26-21 lead they would not relinquish. It’s the most iconic moment in series history and earns the 1980 meeting the “best game” nod.

Biggest upset: Georgia 27, Florida 10 (1966)

Steve Spurrier holds a special place in this rivalry as a coach. During his time as the Head Ball Coach with the Gators, Spurrier went an incredible 11-1 against his rivals. His playing days were a different story, though, as he won just once in three tries against the Bulldogs.

One of those losses came in 1966 in an upset. That year, the star quarterback led his team to an eight-game winning streak and the No. 7 ranking in the nation. The Gators had designs on their first-ever undefeated season and SEC Championship, but Georgia coach Vince Dooley and his squad had other plans. More than 62,800 fans watched Georgia dominate both sides of the ball for a comfortable 27-10 win. Spurrier may have won the Heisman that year, but it was Georgia who won a share of the SEC conference title.

Top performer: RB Herschel Walker, Georgia

Remember that 1980 game where Lindsay Scott’s 93-yarder saved Georgia’s title hopes? They would have never been in that position without Herschel Walker’s heroics, as the star back had 37 carries for 238 yards. He took a sweep for a 72 yard touchdown in the first quarter, setting the tone, and didn’t break pace.

Walker followed that up with 47 carries for 191 yards in 1981 and one-upped himself with 35 carries for 219 yards and four touchdowns in 1982, the same year he won the Heisman. He was a perfect 3-0 against the Gators in his career.