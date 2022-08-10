Best Moments in Miami vs. Florida State College Football Rivalry

It may not get as much love as some college football rivalries, but it’s must-see television when the Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles meet on the field. Both of these programs put a ton of talent in the NFL, and both have historically been high-ranked when playing each other. With many big games throughout the years, there have been plenty of unforgettable moments.

The first meeting occurred in 1951, and there have been 66 games in total. Both are now members of the ACC, making them conference rivals in addition to heated in-state foes.

Looking at BetMGM’s college football odds, big things are expected out of the Hurricanes in Mario Cristobal’s first season, as Miami has the second-shortest odds (+500) to take home the ACC title. The Seminoles are near the middle of the pack at +2800.

Here’s a look at one of the greatest rivalries in college football:

All-time record: Miami leads 35-31

Record in the last ten meetings: Florida State leads 6-4

Longest Win Streak: Florida State won seven straight

Current Streak: Florida State one game

Best game: Miami 26, Florida State 25 (1987)

There have been some momentous matchups in this series, but perhaps none of them have carried as much weight as the thrilling 1987 meeting.

No. 3 Miami and No. 4 Florida State met in front of a sold-out crowd in Tallahassee. Both teams were loaded with talent, as ten future first-round NFL draft selections were on the field that day. The game did not disappoint and lived up to its billing. The Seminoles scored a touchdown with just 0:42 left in the fourth quarter on a Danny McManus pass to Ronald Lewis, which cut the lead to one. Coach Bobby Bowden opted to go for two to seal the win, but the pass fell harmlessly incomplete as Miami hung on for a narrow victory.

Biggest upset: Miami 34, Florida State 20 (1994)

Considering that both teams have been highly ranked for a lot of their meetings over the years, it’s hard to call too many of them true upsets. However one stands out, the 1994 matchup in which the Seminoles entered with a No. 3 ranking but got upset by the No. 13 Hurricanes.

Miami lost this matchup in ’93, and rumors of a decline began to swirl after the Washington Huskies snapped their 58-game home winning streak. Not so fast! Miami announced they were there to stay as National contenders with a 34-20 thrashing of the No. 3 ranked team in the country. Seminoles quarterback Danny Kanell completed just 13 of 28 passes for 153 yards and three interceptions as the Hurricanes’ defense stole the show.

Top performer: RB Warrick Dunn, Florida State

Warrick Dunn would get his revenge following the 1994 upset loss. The following year, he ran for 184 yards and a touchdown as the No. 1 Seminoles destroyed the Hurricanes 41-17. He also played a critical role in Florida State’s 34-16 victory in 1996, scoring on an 80-yard touchdown run to give the Seminoles a 17-0 lead they would not relinquish.