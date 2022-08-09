Best Moments in the Indiana-Purdue Football Rivalry

The Old Oaken Bucket Game has been played since 1925 between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Indiana Hoosiers. The game is lost among bigger rivalries in the Big Ten but is the most important game for each school.

The Bucket was chosen for this game as “the most typical Hoosier form of trophy.” Inside the Bucket is a chain whose links are made of bronze ‘I’s and ‘P’s and, in the rare instance of a tie, an ‘IP.’

Here’s a look at the Hoosier State Rivalry:

All-time record: Purdue leads 75-42-6

Record since the Bucket was created: Purdue leads 61-32-3

Record in the last ten meetings: Tied 5-5

Longest Win Streak: Purdue ten straight (1948-57)

Current Streak: Purdue one

Next Matchup: November 26 at Indiana

BEST GAME: Indiana 19, Purdue 14 (1967)

While No. 3 Purdue was not eligible to make the trip to the Rose Bowl with a win (a stupid rule), the Hoosiers, ranked No. 5 the week prior, needed a win to head to Pasadena. IU raced out to a 19-7 halftime lead and, in true ‘Heart Attack Hoosier’ fashion, had it evaporate to 19-14.

Purdue had the ball at the IU four-yard line and was poised to win the game. However, Boilermaker fullback Perry Williams fumbled the ball after a hit by Hoosier linebacker Ken Kaczmarek.

That was all she wrote. IU won their second Big Ten title and was headed to the Rose Bowl. Neither feat has happened since.

BIGGEST UPSET: Purdue 15, Indiana 14 (1989)

The Hoosiers were a rare double-digit favorite, had a potential Heisman winner in Anthony Thompson, and needed a win to make it to the postseason. The Boilermaker battle cry was “No Bucket, No Bowl, No Heisman.”

Purdue was absolutely correct. A missed field goal at the buzzer, after a huge Thompson kick return, cost the Hoosiers all three items and likely changed the perception of Indiana football forever.

TOP PERFORMER: QB Kyle Orton, 2004 Purdue

The Boilermakers are the “Cradle of Quarterbacks,” and there have been plenty of ridiculous offensive performances, but the most outstanding of them all was Kyle Orton in 2004. In a 63-24 beat down of their rival, which ended Gerry DiNardo’s coaching career, Orton completed 33 passes for 522 yards and six touchdowns.