Betting Insights: Alabama to Win the National Championship

It’s easy to take Nick Saban’s success in Tuscaloosa for granted. With six national championships since 2009, it’s mostly been rinse and repeat for college football’s powerhouse. The Alabama Crimson Tide took a hit in Week 7, losing 52-49 in Knoxville and putting the season’s outlook in doubt.

Was a mid-year loss to the Tennessee Volunteers a momentary setback, or is it a sign that the 2022 iteration of the Tide aren’t cut out for glory? Let’s look at the college football futures betting market at BetMGM Sportsbook, specifically at the reaction to Alabama’s Week 7 loss.

National Championship Movement (Last Week, Current)

Alabama +250 to +400

Tennessee +4000 to +1800

USC +2000 to +6600

Those great games in Week 7? Yes, they were fun to watch, but they also had a tremendous impact on the betting market, as the Tide moved from +250 to +400 to win the National Championship. Their victorious opponent, the Vols, moved from a +4000 afterthought to a +1800 looming threat.

Are the Crimson Tide cooked? They’ve played four games against quality opponents, and outside of a 49-26 trouncing of the Arkansas Razorbacks, have looked mighty vulnerable in each game. In Week 2, they were fortunate to escape Austin with a 20-19 victory in a game in which Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers was knocked out with an injury early in the contest.

Two weeks ago, they narrowly topped a mediocre Texas A&M Aggies team by a score of 24-20. The Tide failed to score a single point after the 13:03 mark in the third quarter. The loss finally came a week ago in Knoxville, as Alabama fell 52-49 to Tennessee.

Where do the Tide go from here? They certainly aren’t out of the picture, and it would be foolish to write them off after a single loss. One blemish is forgivable in the eyes of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, but two losses would likely be a death blow.

Can Bama win out? They’ll be heavily favored in the remaining home games against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Austin Peay Governors, and Auburn Tigers. Back-to-back road trips to Baton Rouge and Oxford loom large, while the SEC Championship Game would be the most challenging test.

The offense averages 45 points per game, and the return to health of 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young should keep this unit humming. The defense has mostly been excellent this season but was exposed for 52 points a week ago against Tennessee.

With contenders like the Ohio State Buckeyes still in the fold and a potential rematch against the Vols down the road, the secondary will need to improve if the Tide hope to win it all. Getting burned a few times by a quality offense is one thing, but allowing 385 passing yards and five TDs won’t cut it.

There are three unbeaten teams in the SEC, and two reside in the East: Tennessee and the Georgia Bulldogs. The other is the Ole Miss Rebels, who the Tide will play on the road on November 12.

This is far from Saban’s best team, but it has the potential to be elite on both sides of the ball and is led by arguably the best quarterback in the country. Counting this team out would be foolish, but the season is already halfway over, and the required improvements need to show sooner rather than later, with numerous potholes still ahead on the road to potential glory.