Betting Insights: Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. For Heisman
John David Yonke
Alabam’s Will Anderson Jr. has a reputation as one of, if not the, best players in football — regardless of position. The star for the Crimson Tide was snubbed last year during the Heisman Trophy presentation, as he somehow was not even invited to the ceremony. Bettors have caught on to just how dominant Anderson can be, and money is flooding in on him as a Heisman Trophy winner for the 2022 season.
Let’s look into market trends for Heisman trophy betting odds at BetMGM Sportsbook.
BetMGM SportsBook Heisman Trophy Line Movement
CJ Stroud +400 to +200
Bryce Young +250 to +375
Caleb Williams +800 to +600
Will Anderson +3000, to +1600
Jaxson Smith-Njigba +5000 to +3000
There has been a lot of line movement in the market since the opener, and Anderson is one example. After opening with +3000 odds to win the award, he currently resides at +1600. It shouldn’t be too much of a shocker considering the Crimson Tide are favorites to win the National Championship at +190, and Anderson may be the best player on the team. His teammate, Bryce Young, won the award a year ago and opened as the +250 favorite to be just the second repeat Heisman winner ever. However, the betting market isn’t looking in his direction, as Young’s line currently resides at +375.
BetMGM SportsBook Heisman Trophy Highest Ticket%
CJ Stroud 12.2%
Will Anderson Jr. 9.9%
Caleb Williams 8.3%
Will Anderson has garnered 9.9% of Heisman Trophy tickets, the second highest mark behind only Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud. The star linebacker had 101 tackles last year, including 31 for a loss and 17.5 sacks.
BetMGM SportsBook Heisman Trophy Highest Handle%
CJ Stroud 22.8%
Bryce Young 10.0%
Will Anderson Jr. 8.7%
CJ Stroud’s name again appears as having the highest handle percentage (22.8%) to win the award, meaning that the most money is on him to win the 2022 Heisman. Bryce Young is a distant second with 10.0% of the handle, while Anderson is a close third at 8.7%. It’s unusual to see a defensive player so high on this list, which tells you just how high the betting market believes his chances are to make the podium.
That’s right, Anderson is BetMGM’s biggest liability in the Heisman Trophy futures market! Not only has he gained a high percentage of tickets (9.9%), but he also has 8.7% of the handle. Considering his odds opened as high as +3000, it’s no wonder why he’s a big liability — there are a lot of tickets out there with long odds that would cash handsomely if he did indeed win the award.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.