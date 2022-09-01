Betting Insights: Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. For Heisman

Alabam’s Will Anderson Jr. has a reputation as one of, if not the, best players in football — regardless of position. The star for the Crimson Tide was snubbed last year during the Heisman Trophy presentation, as he somehow was not even invited to the ceremony. Bettors have caught on to just how dominant Anderson can be, and money is flooding in on him as a Heisman Trophy winner for the 2022 season. Let’s look into market trends for Heisman trophy betting odds at BetMGM Sportsbook. BetMGM SportsBook Heisman Trophy Line Movement

CJ Stroud +400 to +200

Bryce Young +250 to +375

Caleb Williams +800 to +600

Will Anderson +3000, to +1600

Jaxson Smith-Njigba +5000 to +3000

There has been a lot of line movement in the market since the opener, and Anderson is one example. After opening with +3000 odds to win the award, he currently resides at +1600. It shouldn’t be too much of a shocker considering the Crimson Tide are favorites to win the National Championship at +190, and Anderson may be the best player on the team. His teammate, Bryce Young, won the award a year ago and opened as the +250 favorite to be just the second repeat Heisman winner ever. However, the betting market isn’t looking in his direction, as Young’s line currently resides at +375. BetMGM SportsBook Heisman Trophy Highest Ticket%

CJ Stroud 12.2%

Will Anderson Jr. 9.9%

Caleb Williams 8.3%

Will Anderson has garnered 9.9% of Heisman Trophy tickets, the second highest mark behind only Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud. The star linebacker had 101 tackles last year, including 31 for a loss and 17.5 sacks. BetMGM SportsBook Heisman Trophy Highest Handle%

CJ Stroud 22.8%

Bryce Young 10.0%

Will Anderson Jr. 8.7%

CJ Stroud’s name again appears as having the highest handle percentage (22.8%) to win the award, meaning that the most money is on him to win the 2022 Heisman. Bryce Young is a distant second with 10.0% of the handle, while Anderson is a close third at 8.7%. It’s unusual to see a defensive player so high on this list, which tells you just how high the betting market believes his chances are to make the podium. BetMGM SportsBook Heisman Trophy Biggest Liability

Will Anderson Jr.

Jaxson Smith-Njigba

CJ Stroud

That’s right, Anderson is BetMGM’s biggest liability in the Heisman Trophy futures market! Not only has he gained a high percentage of tickets (9.9%), but he also has 8.7% of the handle. Considering his odds opened as high as +3000, it’s no wonder why he’s a big liability — there are a lot of tickets out there with long odds that would cash handsomely if he did indeed win the award.