Betting Insights: Georgia to Win the National Championship

All the hype in the world prefaced last week’s battle of unbeatens as the Tennessee Volunteers traveled to Sanford Stadium to face the Georgia Bulldogs. However, the game never lived up to the excitement as Georgia controlled the entirety of the game in an easy 27-13 game that was never close.

Sitting at 9-0, Kirby Smart’s team is poised to make another run at the National Championship. What does the betting market say about the Bulldogs’ chances of repeating in 2022? For more information, let’s look at BetMGM SportsBook’s National Championship betting insights.

National Championship Movement (Last Week, Current)

Georgia +200 to -105

Tennessee +1100 to +1800

Alabama +300 to +4000

The Bulldogs moved from +200 to -105 after last week’s defeat of Tennessee. Georgia’s defense stole the show, limiting a high-powered Tennessee offense to just 289 yards on the day. A Jaylen Wright touchdown run with 4:15 to play in the fourth quarter made the final score closer than the game was, as the Bulldogs shut down a Hendon Hooker-led offense that most of the country had struggled to contain. The Bulldogs allow 10.8 points per game, the second-best mark in the nation, while Stetson Bennett leads an offense averaging 40.1 points per game. This team has been dominant despite some lackluster performances against poor competition (ahem, Missouri, ahem, Kent State).

National Championship Opening Odds (Open, Current)

Georgia +200 to -105

Tennessee +10000 to +1800

Alabama +200 to +4000

The Bulldogs were +200 to repeat as National Champions this summer. Tennessee lost a lot of its shine after Week 10’s defeat and is all but eliminated from the SEC Championship race. The same can be said for the Alabama Crimson Tide, who dropped to +4000 after falling to their rivals, the LSU Tigers.

Georgia will be heavy favorites in its last three regular-season games (at Mississippi State, at Kentucky, vs. Georgia State), setting up a likely showdown with LSU in the National Championship game. Considering the Tigers fell 40-13 in an October 8 matchup with Tennessee, Georgia is likely to be a significant favorite if that is indeed the SEC Championship matchup.

Outside of the SEC, there are still undefeated contenders in the Ohio State Buckeyes (+225), Michigan Wolverines (+800), and TCU Horned Frogs (+5000). The Bulldogs demolished Michigan 34-11 in last year’s Orange Bowl, and TCU is a touchdown underdog to the No. 18 Texas Longhorns this weekend, which means Ohio State is likely the top challenger. Notable one-loss teams include Tennessee and the Oregon Ducks, both of whom Georgia has already easily defeated this season.

The path is there for the Bulldogs if they continue to handle business.