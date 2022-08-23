Betting Insights: Ohio State National Championship Odds

How many programs would consider an 11-2 season highlighted by a Rose Bowl victory a disappointing year? Not many, but that’s the case for Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes, who fell to the Oregon Ducks and rival Michigan Wolverines as defensive lapses at inopportune times crashed the 2021 season. Hopes are high as ever heading into 2022 with Heisman candidate C.J. Stroud at quarterback, running back TreVeyon Henderson looking to improve upon his 1,560 total yards and 19 touchdowns as a true freshman, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba hoping to rewrite record books as he leads a very talented receiving room. Undeniably, this team is stacked with offensive firepower, but are they ready to take the next step and capture the 2022 National Championship? Let’s look into market trends for Ohio State’s National Championship betting odds, where the Buckeyes are entrenched as a threat to win it all:

National Championship Line Movement

The Buckeyes opened at +600 to win the National Championship, behind only the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs. Congratulations if you got in early because this line has moved significantly. Ohio State is currently down to +350 in the futures market, now tied with Georgia for the second-shortest odds behind only Alabama. It’s not difficult to see what bettors like. Stroud is a bonafide Heisman candidate at quarterback and is surrounded by a wealth of skill position talent. The offense could be even more lethal this season after leading the nation with 45.7 points per game a year ago. The hope is for first-year defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to turn around a disappointing unit on the other side of the ball.

National Championship Insights @BetMGM

Highest Ticket%: Ohio State 21.3%

Highest Handle%: Ohio State 39.1%

Biggest Liability: Ohio State