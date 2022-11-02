Betting Insights: Ohio State to Win the National Championship

November has arrived, and the College Football Playoff has become a weekly talking point. The playoff picture is becoming clearer with conference championship races rounding into shape.

One of the favorites to win it all is the Ohio State Buckeyes, who sit at a perfect 8-0 and are in a prime position to make a run. However, bettors didn’t seem too impressed with their performance in Week 9 against the Penn State Nittany Lions, causing a shift in Ohio State’s betting odds.

Let’s look at the college football futures betting market at the BetMGM Sportsbook to gain some insight.

Championship Line Movement (Last Week, Current)

Alabama +350 to +300

Tennessee +1800 to +1100

Ohio State +175 to +200

It’s not a significant shift, but Ryan Day’s team moved from +175 to +200 in the National Championship futures market despite defeating Penn State to move to 8-0.

The final score of 44-31 is a bit misleading, as the Buckeyes were trailing 21-16 in the fourth quarter before notching a few key turnovers that turned the game on its head. Although the shift is not monumental, it’s a sign that bettors took note of the Buckeyes’ apparent vulnerabilities.

National Championship Highest Ticket% @ BetMGM

Tennessee 16.5%

Alabama 12.9%

Ohio State 11.9%

Ohio State has the third-highest ticket percentage in the country, garnering 11.9% of all National Championship futures bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Heisman candidate C.J. Stroud has thrown for 2,377 yards and 29 touchdowns, leading an offense that averages 48.9 points per game.

New defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has engineered a defensive turnaround that has resulted in the Buckeyes surrendering just 16.9 points per game.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

National Championship Highest Handle% @ BetMGM

Ohio State 20.5%

Alabama 19.0%

Tennessee 18.8%

The Buckeyes have the highest handle percentage of any team in the country at 20.5%. This indicates that while they may not be the most popular team in the futures market, there certainly is the most money behind them.

It’s a close race, however, as the Alabama Crimson Tide (19% of the handle) and Tennessee Volunteers (18.8%) have a lot of money behind them as potential representatives of the SEC in the College Football Playoffs.

National Championship Biggest Liability @ BetMGM

Tennessee

Michigan

Ohio State

Ohio State is BetMGM’s third-highest liability behind Tennessee and Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines. Neither the Buckeyes nor the Wolverines have lost a game yet this season, setting up a monumental showdown to end the regular season on November 26th.