Betting Insights: Oregon to Win the National Championship

It would’ve been easy to write off the Oregon Ducks after a blowout loss in Week 1. A 49-3 humiliation in front of a national audience was hardly the start Dan Lanning hoped for to begin his tenure in Eugene, but the sting from that loss was only temporary.

The Ducks have now rattled off six straight wins in mostly dominant fashion since the opening defeat to the Georgia Bulldogs, making their presence felt as favorites to win the PAC-12 and emerging as a dark horse to make a run toward the College Football Playoffs.

What do bettors have to say about Oregon’s recent success? Let’s look at the college football futures betting market at the BetMGM Sportsbook to gain some insight.

National Championship Movement (Last Week, Current)

Alabama +450 to +350

Oregon +5000 to +4000

Oklahoma State +10000 to +8000

The marquee game of Week 8 saw the undefeated UCLA Bruins travel to Eugene for a top-10 matchup. College GameDay was in town, and there was the storyline of Chip Kelly returning to Autzen, so all eyes were on the Ducks in their biggest game since the opener in Atlanta.

This time Lanning had his team more than prepared for the Bruins, securing a comfortable 45-30 victory. The game was never really in doubt as Oregon held a 31-13 lead at the half, and a UCLA garbage-time touchdown made the final score appear closer than the game was.

The betting market seemed to like what they saw, putting enough money on Oregon in the National Championship futures market to move the Ducks from +5000 a week ago to +4000 at current. This begs the question:

Does Oregon have a legitimate shot at winning a National Championship in Year One of the Lanning era?

The two biggest challenges ahead are against Utah and Oregon State. The good news is that the matchup with the reigning PAC-12 Champions comes in Eugene, where the Ducks are 4-0 this season with an average margin of victory of 27.5 points.

The rivalry against the Beavers to end the season could be tricky in Corvallis, but the Ducks are sure to be a sizable favorite. If they can make it through that stretch unscathed, the most likely scenario is that the Ducks would play either USC or UCLA in the PAC-12 Championship.

Considering they’ve already beaten UCLA once and USC has looked vulnerable at points this season, the goal for 2022 should be Rose Bowl or bust.

Would the Ducks Stand a Chance in the Playoffs?

Things seem more open this season than in years past, as the Alabama Crimson Tide have already lost one game, and Georgia struggled with both Kent State and Missouri. The Ohio State Buckeyes loom as a threat, but Oregon defeated them in Columbus a year ago despite that being an inferior version of the Ducks to this year’s squad.

While many would count out the Ducks if they do make it to the CFP, considering the opening loss to Georgia came by 46 points, some bettors are placing a lot of faith in this coaching staff and the improvement the Pac-12 program has made as the season has progressed.

They would still be long shots, rightfully so, but the path is there for Oregon to make more waves this season than anyone thought possible following Week 1.

