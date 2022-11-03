Betting Insights: Tennessee to Win the National Championship

Josh Heupel has been a home-run hire thus far in Knoxville. The Tennessee Volunteers are off to an 8-0 start and have already notched a marquee win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Naturally, they’ve been a trendy team in the National Championship futures betting market, where their odds have seen considerable movement in recent weeks.

Before Week 10’s clash of the Titans between the Vols and the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs, let’s look at the college football futures betting market at the BetMGM Sportsbook.

Line movement (Last Week, Current)

Alabama +350 to +300

Tennessee +1800 to +800

Despite notching a win over the Crimson Tide earlier in the year, the Vols (+800) still have considerably longer odds to win it all than Saban’s team (+300). Still, bettors were impressed with Tennessee’s Week 9 blowout win over the Kentucky Wildcats, betting the Vols down from +1800 a week ago.

It was yet another dominant showing for Heupel’s squad as they pounded the Wildcats by a final score of 44-6. They gained 422 yards of offense and intercepted Will Levis three times while suffocating the Wildcats to the tune of 205 yards.

National Championship Highest Ticket% @ BetMGM

Tennessee 16.5%

Alabama 12.9%

Ohio State 11.9%

Yes, you read that right — Tennessee has garnered more betting slips than any other team in the country. The Vols have gobbled 16.5% of all betting slips at BetMGM for the 2022 National Championship. That puts them well ahead of Saban’s Crimson Tide, who have 12.9% of the ticket share.

National Championship Highest Handle% @ BetMGM

Ohio State 20.5%

Alabama 19.0%

Tennessee 18.8%

Although they have received the most tickets, Tennessee is sitting third regarding its percentage of the handle (18.8%). The insight here is that the public likes the Vols to bring home the title a bit more than the heavy hitters at the window. It’s a close race.

The Ohio State Buckeyes (20.5%) and Crimson Tide (19%) are near Tennessee in the handle percentage. No team has separated itself from the pack as we enter November.

National Championship Biggest Liability @ BetMGM

Tennessee

Michigan

Ohio State

At of the beginning of November, Tennessee is officially the biggest liability to BetMGM Sportsbook in the National Championship futures market. Heisman contender Hendon Hooker has dazzled audiences by throwing for 2,338 yards and 21 touchdowns while issuing only one interception.

The dual threat has added another 338 yards and four touchdowns with his legs while leading the nation’s top-scoring offense at 49.4 points per game. Even if the Volunteers lose Week 10’s matchup against Georgia, they will remain firmly in the College Football Playoff picture as a potential one-loss SEC team with a signature win over Alabama.

