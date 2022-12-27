Big 12 Football: Power Ranking Each Bowl Team in Tiers

If you were looking for unpredictable, competitive, scintillatingly fun football, then the Big 12 was the conference for you in 2022. With eight teams headed off to a bowl game, let’s see how they stack up against one another by ranking them into tiers.

Cream of the Crop: TCU

1. TCU Horned Frogs (12-1, 9-0 Big 12)

The surprise team in college football this season was the Horned Frogs, who rattled off 12 straight victories to begin the season before falling inches short in the Big 12 Championship game. No matter, TCU rightfully earned a spot in the College Football Playoff as the Big 12’s representative and is the clear-cut number one team in this power ranking. Sonny Dykes, what a hire!

Too Good to be Lumped Into a Tier with Anyone Else: Kansas State

2. Kansas State Wildcats (10-3, 7-2 Big 12)

Look, Kansas State won the Big 12 Championship game. They won’t be sharing a tier with any team that didn’t qualify for the championship game, won fewer games, or was overall simply less impressive. Kudos to Chris Klieman for coaching a ten-win team that gets the opportunity to face off with Alabama in the Sugar Bowl. The Wildcats enter that contest as the No. 9 team in America.

That’s a Darn Good Football Team, but Why Didn’t They Win More?: Texas

3. Texas Longhorns (8-4, 6-3 Big 12)

Yes, Texas was a darn good football team in 2022. The Longhorns toppled Kansas State 34-27 and lost to Alabama by just one point. Steve Sarkisian’s squad simply couldn’t find any consistency, dropping games to Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, and TCU (in a game where the Longhorns failed to score an offensive touchdown).

Good Enough to Play You Competitively: Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Baylor

4. Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-5, 4-5 Big 12)

At one point, Mike Gundy had Oklahoma State in the driver’s seat in the Big 12 race. That seems like a long time ago, as the Cowboys lost four of its last five games to end the season on a sour note. Still, they get the benefit of the doubt as injuries derailed what otherwise looked to be another promising season in Stillwater.

5. Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-5, 5-4 Big 12)

Joey McGuire’s first season in Lubbock can be considered a success, as the Red Raiders rattled off seven wins despite playing three different quarterbacks and struggling to find a true answer at the position. They ended the year with three straight victories and could be finding their groove heading into a Texas Bowl matchup with Ole Miss.

6. Baylor Bears (6-6, 4-5 Big 12)

How the mighty have fallen. A year off a Big 12 championship, Dave Aranda and the Bears fell to an unimpressive 6-6 record while taking a step back on both sides of the ball. This is still a well-coached team that can hang tight with just about any team in the country.

We Also Made a Bowl, Albeit With Different Feelings: Oklahoma, Kansas

7. Oklahoma Sooners (6-6, 3-6 Big 12)

What a train wreck that was in Brent Venables’s first season in Norman! The Sooners posted their lowest win total since 1998 and are massive underdogs in the Cheez-It Bowl against Florida State. Oklahoma is a huge underdog in the Cheez-It Bowl… just let that statement marinate for a bit.

8. Kansas Jayhawks (6-6, 3-6 Big 12)

The Kansas Jayhawks finished with an identical record to Oklahoma, which tells you about all you need to know about how this season went in the Big 12. Lance Leipold is one of the best coaches in America, and the Jayhawks made their first bowl game since 2008 under his guise. However, the work is not done, as Kansas lost its last three games of the season by a combined score of 145 to 69.