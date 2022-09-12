Big 12 Football Rankings: Teams Ranked in AP Top 25

A crazy weekend of games with shocking results has shaken up the AP Top 25. The Big 12 had one new team join the rankings while another took a tumble with a late-night loss on the road. This weekly article will run down the Associated Press Top 25 poll, highlighting the Big 12 teams that stake their claim among the nation’s best.

6. Oklahoma – 2-0 (Last Week: #7)

The Oklahoma Sooners continue to climb, up one more spot to number six. A comfortable 33-3 victory over Kent State moved Brent Venables to 2-0 in his first season in charge of the program. Dillon Gabriel threw for 296 yards with three touchdowns, and the Sooners forced a pair of turnovers to stymie Golden Flashes scoring chances. Things get more interesting this week as Oklahoma travels to Lincoln to play Nebraska. The Huskers fired Scott Frost after losing to Georgia Southern, and it will be fascinating to see how that team responds.

8. Oklahoma State – 2-0 (Last Week: #11)

The Oklahoma State Cowboys shoot into the Top 25 after a 34-17 victory over Arizona State. The Cowboys had 465 yards of offense with a balanced attack led by Spencer Sanders. They were never really threatened by the Sun Devils and had 30 first downs to ASU’s 13. Mike Gundy’s squad hosts Arkansas Pine-Bluff this week before getting into Big 12 play.

17. Baylor – 1-1 (Last Week: #9)

The Baylor Bears traveled to Provo to play the BYU Cougars. This was a dangerous game and was tight the entire way. Despite BYU being without its top two receivers and the Cougars going only 3-14 on third down, Baylor’s offense could not generate much of a consistent threat, and the Bears fell in overtime, 26-20. The lack of firepower in the passing game is a legitimate concern, as Blake Shapen only averaged 4.9 yards per completion. Baylor will look to regroup with a home game against Texas State this coming Saturday.

21. Texas Longhorns – 1-1 (Last Week: Unranked)

Teams don’t often enter the Top 25 after a loss, but the Texas Longhorns are doing just that following a heartbreaking defeat to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Texas outplayed Alabama for much of the game before falling to a last-second field goal and some late Bryce Young heroics. Quarterback Quinn Ewers left the contest with a shoulder injury, and the Longhorns left points on the board with missed red zone chances. Ultimately, this was a highly encouraging performance from Steve Sarkisian, but they’ll need to rebound emotionally quickly for a dangerous game against UTSA this coming Saturday.

Others Receiving Votes

Kansas State is still only receiving votes, but they were highly impressive in drubbing Missouri in Manhattan. The Wildcats are a team to keep an eye on. Iowa State and Texas Tech are also now receiving votes.