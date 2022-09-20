Big 12 Football Rankings: Teams Ranked in AP Top 25

A quarter of the 2022 college football regular season is nearly complete, and a picture of what this season may look like is taking shape. The Big 12 had a solid weekend and has four teams ranked in the AP Poll. This weekly article will run down the Associated Press Top 25 poll, highlighting the Big 12 teams that stake their claim among the nation’s best.

6. Oklahoma – 3-0 (Last Week: #6)

Scott Frost was fired before the Sooners stormed into Lincoln to play the Nebraska Cornhuskers. There was a thought that may provide some bump to the home team, but Oklahoma quickly put that theory to rest and laid quick waste to Nebraska in a 49-14 win. The Sooners stay at number six because the top five all won but make no mistake, this Oklahoma team looks outstanding. Dillon Gabriel has been excellent at quarterback, the running game is dominant, and Brent Venables appears to have made a real difference already on the defensive side of the ball. Oklahoma returns to Norman to host Kansas State this coming Saturday night.

9. Oklahoma State – 3-0 (Last Week: #8)

The Oklahoma State Cowboys drop one spot as Kentucky slides up to number eight. Now, that drop was not because of anything Oklahoma State did. The Cowboys hammered Arkansas Pine Bluff 63-7 as Spencer Sanders continued his stellar play with four touchdowns. Gunnar Gundy, head coach Mike Gundy’s son, also threw a pair of touchdowns. The Cowboys are a bit of a mystery as they have not been challenged yet, but they look like a legitimate contender. They have a bye week this Saturday before taking on the Baylor Bears.

17. Baylor – 2-1 (Last Week: #17)

Baylor lost at BYU in a close contest but rebounded nicely with a “get right” game against Texas State, winning 42-7. The Bears ran it 37 times for an average of 7.9 yards per carry as they cruised to victory. There has to be some doubt in Waco after watching BYU get blasted by Oregon, and we’ll undoubtedly find out more about Baylor as they enter Big 12 play with a game against Iowa State.

22. Texas Longhorns – 2-1 (Last Week: #21)

The Texas Longhorns had to emotionally and physically rebound from the gut-wrenching loss to Alabama and did it against a formidable in-state opponent as the University of Texas San Antonio Roadrunners came to Austin. That was a tricky proposition for the Horns, but after a sluggish first half, they could pull away and win 41-20 behind a dominant performance from Bijan Robinson. The Longhorns will need more from quarterback Hudson Card if they want to be a threat to win the conference. Texas travels to Texas Tech and hosts West Virginia, so they should get off to a good start in the conference before the showdown with Oklahoma.

Others Receiving Votes

Kansas State lost a very disappointing contest to Tulane and is no longer receiving votes, but a new team in the Big 12 has broken into this category. Say hello to the Kansas Jayhawks! They are 3-0 after beating Houston, and the Jayhawks have a chance to move to 4-0 if they can beat Duke this Saturday. A win might vault them into the poll.