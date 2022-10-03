Big 12 Football Rankings: Teams Ranked in AP Top 25

The AP Poll saw a flip at number one as Alabama took the top spot from the Georgia Bulldogs (who slid to number two), but one of the biggest winners this weekend comes from the Big 12 as the Oklahoma State Cowboys announced themselves as potential CFP contenders and a pair of conference teams are welcomed to the poll.

This weekly article will run down the Associated Press Top 25 poll, highlighting the Big 12 teams that stake their claim among the nation’s best.

7. Oklahoma State – 4-0 (Last Week: #9)

After three comfortable victories, the Oklahoma State Cowboys took to the road for the first true test of the season. In Waco, against a ranked Baylor Bears squad that beat them for the Big 12 title last season, the Cowboys passed that test with flying colors. Despite being outgained 457-379, the Cowboys held Baylor to 3-11 on third down and intercepted a pair of passes to prevail 36-25. Spencer Sanders did not have an amazing game, but he took care of the ball and made plays with his legs, adding a score on the ground to his one passing touchdown. Oklahoma State now hosts Texas Tech.

16. Baylor – 3-1 (Last Week: #17)

Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears were slight underdogs as they traveled to Ames to play the unbeaten Iowa State Cyclones. It was hardly a masterpiece, but the Baylor defense held Iowa State to just 2.4 yards per carry, and Blake Shapen had an efficient afternoon, going 19-26 with three scores as Baylor prevailed 31-24. There are legitimate questions about whether or not this offense is explosive enough or runs the ball well enough to win games against teams like Oklahoma or Oklahoma State. However, the defending Big 12 Champions are still a real threat to repeat. They return home for a huge home game against the highest-ranked team in the league, Oklahoma State.

17. TCU Horned Frogs – 4-0 (Last Week: Unranked)

Questions abounded about what the Horned Frogs would look like without Gary Patterson stalking the sidelines. Through four games, they have looked pretty darned good. After surviving a decent SMU squad, TCU squared off against the Oklahoma Sooners and walloped them 55-24. Dillon Gabriel did get hurt, but the Sooners had no answer for TCU on either side of the ball. Max Duggan had a terrific game, and the Horned Frogs ripped off 668 yards to OU’s 355. This was an incredibly impressive win, and it now sets up a highly-improbably unbeaten showdown against the Kansas Jayhawks.

19. Kansas Jayhawks – 5-0 (Last Week: Unranked)

Many thought Kansas should have been ranked after reaching 4-0, but they fell just outside the poll and needed one more victory to reach the Top 25. It was a physical, low-scoring affair but the Jayhawks did just enough to knock off Iowa State and have earned their spot, coming in at number 19 after a 5-0 start. Kansas had only 213 yards, and it’s a game they had no business winning, but the defense kept Iowa State’s offense under wraps and allowed only a half-yard per rushing attempt (.5) to the Cyclones. Two turnovers were the difference as the Jayhawks survived to remain unbeaten. As previously mentioned, they now play fellow unbeaten squad, the TCU Horned Frogs.

20. Kansas State Wildcats – 4-1 (Last Week: 25)

The Kansas State Wildcats could back up their emotional win over Oklahoma with a solid victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Adrian Martinez got things done with his feet again, rushing for 171 yards with three scores as the Wildcats hammered the Red Raiders for 343 yards on the ground. The defense gave up a lot of passing yards but also forced four turnovers to ensure the victory. The Wildcats now hit the road for a matchup with a reeling Iowa State team.

Others Receiving Votes

Baylor and Oklahoma have dropped from the Top 25 and are now only receiving votes.