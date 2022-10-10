Big 12 Football Rankings: Teams Ranked in AP Top 25

The 2022 college football season is nearly half over. As sad as that may be, we still have a couple more months to go, and conference title races are starting to take shape. This week in the Big 12 saw a thriller in Lawrence, a pair of teams remain unbeaten, and Texas re-establish itself as a threat in the league.

This weekly article will run down the Associated Press Top 25 poll, highlighting the Big 12 teams that stake their claim among the nation’s best.

8. Oklahoma State – 5-0 (Last Week: No. 7)

The Oklahoma State Cowboys were in a bit of trouble on Saturday against a very game Texas Tech Red Raiders. However, timely plays from the defense and another good showing from Spencer Sanders helped Mike Gundy’s squad ease away from the boys from Lubbock for a 41-31 victory. This sets up a massive showdown against fellow unbeaten TCU in Amon G. Carter Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The winner will be a favorite to advance to the Big 12 title game.

13. TCU Horned Frogs – 5-0 (Last Week: No. 17)

This Texas Christian University team is absolutely legit. A week after blasting Oklahoma, they went to Lawrence, Kansas, and beat the Jayhawks in an excellent contest to remain unbeaten. TCU is in its first season under head coach Sonny Dykes, and the offense is a joy to watch. Max Duggan is playing well, and they have a few terrific receivers that consistently make contested catches. The Horned Frogs have scored at least 38 points in every game this season. The defense is a question mark, and they will be tested big-time in a showdown this Saturday with the No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys.

17. Kansas State Wildcats – 5-1 (Last Week: No. 20)

It was certainly no work of art, but Iowa native Chris Klieman looked very satisfied and fired up as his team escaped Ames with a 10-9 victory over the Iowa State Cyclones. The rushing attack that had been so potent was very well contained, but the defense stood tall and led the way allowing the Wildcats to move to 5-1. They are up three spots in the poll and get a week to rest before playing TCU and Oklahoma State.

19. Kansas Jayhawks – 5-1 (Last Week: No. 19)

The Kansas Jayhawks hosted ESPN’s College Gameday for the first time, and it was clear the Lawrence community had embraced this football program. The Jayhawks refused to go away despite an injury to the starting quarterback (Jalon Daniels) during the game. They had a chance late in the ball game but came up short against the still-unbeaten TCU Horned Frogs. Voters respected the performance, as Kansas remains at No. 19 in this week’s poll. They now travel to Norman to play a reeling Oklahoma Sooners.

23. Texas Longhorns – 4-2 (Last Week: Unranked)

Speaking of Oklahoma, you won’t find them in this poll after rival Texas spanked them 49-0. It was the most significant margin of victory in the storied rivalry for the Longhorns, and Quinn Ewers was back as starting quarterback. Ewers was good, and Texas dominated every facet of the game. The question now is, can Texas back up an excellent performance with another one? Consistency and handling success has been an issue in the recent past, and they face a very beatable Iowa State this Saturday. If they can take care of business, they’ll head to Oklahoma State on October 22 with a lot on the line.

Others Receiving Votes

Baylor is the only Big 12 team not ranked but receiving votes.