Big 12 Football Rankings: Teams Ranked in AP Top 25

The battle for second did not go at all as planned, and the league’s lone unbeaten team remained in the hunt for the College Football Playoff. It was an eventful week in the Big 12.

This weekly article will run down the Associated Press Top 25 poll, highlighting the Big 12 teams that stake their claim among the nation’s best.

7. TCU Horned Frogs – 8-0 (Last Week: No. 7)

The Horned Frogs’ offense continued to produce at a high level, putting up 41 points in a ten-point road win at West Virginia. They remain at number seven, firmly behind the top six, and TCU fans are asking whether they have a chance at the playoff if they go 13-0. Next up is a home game against Texas Tech before a pair of very interesting road games (at Texas and at Baylor).

13. Kansas State Wildcats – 6-2 (Last Week: Number 22)

The biggest climber of the week is the Kansas State Wildcats. They hosted Oklahoma State in a game that would determine who stood alone in second place in the league. While it was expected to be a very close contest, KSU got out in front early, hit the accelerator, and boat-raced the Cowboys. The Wildcats were without starting quarterback Adrian Martinez, but it did not matter as Will Howard threw for four touchdowns, and the defense held OK State to just 217 yards. They also forced three turnovers, and the rushing attack punished the Cowboys by running for 5.4 yards per carry. The 48-0 victory moved Kansas State up nine spots in the poll. They’ll stay at home and host the Texas Longhorns this coming Saturday.

18. Oklahoma State – 6-2 (Last Week: No. 9)

Make it two straight losses for the Cowboys. A week after losing to a TCU comeback, the Cowboys were housed in Manhattan in a game where everything went terribly wrong. They couldn’t break two yards per carry and were more than doubled up in yardage, plus they turned the ball over three times in the 48-0 defeat. The loss dropped them to number 18 in the poll, and they need to pull it back together to stay in the hunt for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. Another loss would probably doom those hopes. They remain on the road to play Kansas before returning home to host Iowa State.

Others Receiving Votes

Texas has been in and out of the Top 25 all season, and they are currently team number 26, receiving the most votes of the unranked squads. Baylor is also listed as a team receiving votes after beating Texas Tech this past weekend.