Big 12 Football Standings: Teams & Records for 2022

The 2022 season is the final campaign with the Big 12 constructed as it is currently known. The conference will be adding members after this year before losing Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC. The race for the Big 12 crown is expected to be as competitive from top-to-bottom as any league in the country.

Big 12 Standings

Team Overall Record Big 12 Record Baylor Bears 0-0 0-0 Iowa State Cyclones 0-0 0-0 Kansas Jayhawks 0-0 0-0 Kansas State Wildcats 0-0 0-0 Oklahoma Sooners 0-0 0-0 Oklahoma State Cowboys 0-0 0-0 TCU Horned Frogs 0-0 0-0 Texas Longhorns 0-0 0-0 Texas Tech Red Raiders 0-0 0-0 West Virginia Mountaineers 0-0 0-0

The Baylor Bears enter the season as the repeat champions after a thrilling Big 12 Championship game victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Dave Aranda has a talented crew back and they’ll be attempting to fend off challenges from new head coach Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners and Mike Gundy’s Cowboys from Stillwater. Texas has one of the best running backs in the country and the talented Quinn Ewers is in at quarterback but are the Longhorns ready to make a legitimate challenge for the league crown? The Big 12 is the lone major conference to play a true Round Robin schedule and each team’s full slate can be seen below.

Big 12 Schedules

Baylor Bears

September 3 – Albany Great Danes

September 10 – at BYU Cougars

September 17 – Texas State Bobcats

September 24 – at Iowa State Cyclones

October 1 – Oklahoma State Cowboys

October 13 – at West Virginia Mountaineers

October 22 – Kansas Jayhawks

October 29 – at Texas Tech Red Raiders

November 5 – at Oklahoma Sooners

November 12 – Kansas State Wildcats

November 19 – TCU Horned Frogs

November 25 – at Texas Longhorns

Iowa State Cyclones

September 3 – Southeast Missouri Redhawks

September 10 – at Iowa Hawkeyes

September 17 – Ohio Bobcats

September 24 – at Baylor Bears

October 1 – at Kansas Jayhawks

October 8 – Kansas State Wildcats

October 15 – at Texas Longhorns

October 29 – Oklahoma Sooners

November 5 – West Virginia Mountaineers

November 12 – at Oklahoma State Cowboys

November 19 – Texas Tech Red Raiders

November 26 – at TCU Horned Frogs

Kansas Jayhawks

September 2 – Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

September 10 – at West Virginia Mountaineers

September 17 – at Houston Cougars

September 24 – Duke Blue Devils

October 1 – Iowa State Cyclones

October 8 – TCU Horned Frogs

October 15 – at Oklahoma Sooners

October 22 – at Baylor Bears

November 5 – Oklahoma State Cowboys

November 12 – at Texas Tech Red Raiders

November 19 – Texas Longhorns

November 26 – at Kansas State Wildcats

Kansas State Wildcats

September 3 – South Dakota Coyotes

September 10 – Missouri Tigers

September 17 – Tulane Green Wave

September 24 – at Oklahoma Sooners

October 1 – Texas Tech Red Raiders

October 8 – at Iowa State Cyclones

October 22 – at TCU Horned Frogs

October 29 – Oklahoma State Cowboys

November 5 – Texas Longhorns

November 12 – at Baylor Bears

November 19 – at West Virginia Mountaineers

November 26 – Kansas Jayhawks

Oklahoma Sooners

September 3 – UTEP Miners

September 10 – Kent State Golden Flashes

September 17 – at Nebraska Cornhuskers

September 24 – Kansas State Wildcats

October 1 – at TCU Horned Frogs

October 8 – Texas Longhorns

October 15 – Kansas Jayhawks

October 29 – at Iowa State Cyclones

November 5 – Baylor Bears

November 12 – at West Virginia Mountaineers

November 19 – Oklahoma State Cowboys

November 26 – at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Oklahoma State Cowboys

September 1 – Central Michigan Chippewas

September 10 – Arizona State Sun Devils

September 17 – UAPB Golden Lions

October 1 – at Baylor Bears

October 8 – Texas Tech Red Raiders

October 15 – at TCU Horned Frogs

October 22 – Texas Longhorns

October 29 – at Kansas State Wildcats

November 5 – at Kansas Jayhawks

November 12 – Iowa State Cyclones

November 19 – at Oklahoma Sooners

November 26 – West Virginia Mountaineers

TCU Horned Frogs

September 2 – at Colorado Buffaloes

September 10 – Tarleton State Texans

September 24 – at SMU Mustangs

October 1 – Oklahoma Sooners

October 8 – at Kansas Jayhawks

October 15 – Oklahoma State Cowboys

October 22 – Kansas State Wildcats

October 29 – at West Virginia Mountaineers

November 5 – Texas Tech Red Raiders

November 12 – at Texas Longhorns

November 19 – at Baylor Bears

November 26 – Iowa State Cyclones

Texas Longhorns

September 3 – ULM Warhawks

September 10 – Alabama Crimson Tide

September 17 – UTSA Roadrunners

September 24 – at Texas Tech Red Raiders

October 1 – West Virginia Mountaineers

October 8 – Oklahoma Sooners

October 15 – Iowa State Cyclones

October 22 – at Oklahoma State Cowboys

November 5 – at Kansas State Wildcats

November 12 – TCU Horned Frogs

November 19 – at Kansas Jayhawks

November 25 – Baylor Bears

Texas Tech Red Raiders

September 3 – Murray State Racers

September 10 – Houston Cougars

September 17 – at NC State Wolfpack

September 24 – Texas Longhorns

October 1 – at Kansas State Wildcats

October 8 – at Oklahoma State Cowboys

October 22 – West Virginia Mountaineers

October 29 – Baylor Bears

November 5 – at TCU Horned Frogs

November 12 – Kansas Jayhawks

November 19 – at Iowa State Cyclones

November 26 – Oklahoma Sooners

West Virginia Mountaineers