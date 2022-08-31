Big 12 Football Standings: Teams & Records for 2022
TJ Inman
The 2022 season is the final campaign with the Big 12 constructed as it is currently known. The conference will be adding members after this year before losing Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC. The race for the Big 12 crown is expected to be as competitive from top-to-bottom as any league in the country.
Big 12 Standings
Team
Overall Record
Big 12 Record
Baylor Bears
0-0
0-0
Iowa State Cyclones
0-0
0-0
Kansas Jayhawks
0-0
0-0
Kansas State Wildcats
0-0
0-0
Oklahoma Sooners
0-0
0-0
Oklahoma State Cowboys
0-0
0-0
TCU Horned Frogs
0-0
0-0
Texas Longhorns
0-0
0-0
Texas Tech Red Raiders
0-0
0-0
West Virginia Mountaineers
0-0
0-0
The Baylor Bears enter the season as the repeat champions after a thrilling Big 12 Championship game victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Dave Aranda has a talented crew back and they’ll be attempting to fend off challenges from new head coach Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners and Mike Gundy’s Cowboys from Stillwater. Texas has one of the best running backs in the country and the talented Quinn Ewers is in at quarterback but are the Longhorns ready to make a legitimate challenge for the league crown? The Big 12 is the lone major conference to play a true Round Robin schedule and each team’s full slate can be seen below.
