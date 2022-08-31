BETTING CFB Football NCAA NCAA Football NCAAF
07:09 AM, August 31, 2022

Big 12 Football Standings: Teams & Records for 2022

The 2022 season is the final campaign with the Big 12 constructed as it is currently known. The conference will be adding members after this year before losing Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC. The race for the Big 12 crown is expected to be as competitive from top-to-bottom as any league in the country.

Big 12 Standings

Team Overall Record Big 12 Record
Baylor Bears 0-0 0-0
Iowa State Cyclones 0-0 0-0
Kansas Jayhawks 0-0 0-0
Kansas State Wildcats 0-0 0-0
Oklahoma Sooners 0-0 0-0
Oklahoma State Cowboys 0-0 0-0
TCU Horned Frogs 0-0 0-0
Texas Longhorns 0-0 0-0
Texas Tech Red Raiders 0-0 0-0
West Virginia Mountaineers 0-0 0-0

The Baylor Bears enter the season as the repeat champions after a thrilling Big 12 Championship game victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Dave Aranda has a talented crew back and they’ll be attempting to fend off challenges from new head coach Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners and Mike Gundy’s Cowboys from Stillwater. Texas has one of the best running backs in the country and the talented Quinn Ewers is in at quarterback but are the Longhorns ready to make a legitimate challenge for the league crown? The Big 12 is the lone major conference to play a true Round Robin schedule and each team’s full slate can be seen below.

Big 12 Schedules

Baylor Bears

  • September 3 – Albany Great Danes
  • September 10 – at BYU Cougars
  • September 17 – Texas State Bobcats
  • September 24 – at Iowa State Cyclones
  • October 1 – Oklahoma State Cowboys
  • October 13 – at West Virginia Mountaineers
  • October 22 – Kansas Jayhawks
  • October 29 – at Texas Tech Red Raiders
  • November 5 – at Oklahoma Sooners
  • November 12 – Kansas State Wildcats
  • November 19 – TCU Horned Frogs
  • November 25 – at Texas Longhorns

Iowa State Cyclones

  • September 3 – Southeast Missouri Redhawks
  • September 10 – at Iowa Hawkeyes
  • September 17 – Ohio Bobcats
  • September 24 – at Baylor Bears
  • October 1 – at Kansas Jayhawks
  • October 8 – Kansas State Wildcats
  • October 15 – at Texas Longhorns
  • October 29 – Oklahoma Sooners
  • November 5 – West Virginia Mountaineers
  • November 12 – at Oklahoma State Cowboys
  • November 19 – Texas Tech Red Raiders
  • November 26 – at TCU Horned Frogs

Kansas Jayhawks

  • September 2 – Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles
  • September 10 – at West Virginia Mountaineers
  • September 17 – at Houston Cougars
  • September 24 – Duke Blue Devils
  • October 1 – Iowa State Cyclones
  • October 8 – TCU Horned Frogs
  • October 15 – at Oklahoma Sooners
  • October 22 – at Baylor Bears
  • November 5 – Oklahoma State Cowboys
  • November 12 – at Texas Tech Red Raiders
  • November 19 – Texas Longhorns
  • November 26 – at Kansas State Wildcats

Kansas State Wildcats

  • September 3 – South Dakota Coyotes
  • September 10 – Missouri Tigers
  • September 17 – Tulane Green Wave
  • September 24 – at Oklahoma Sooners
  • October 1 – Texas Tech Red Raiders
  • October 8 – at Iowa State Cyclones
  • October 22 – at TCU Horned Frogs
  • October 29 – Oklahoma State Cowboys
  • November 5 – Texas Longhorns
  • November 12 – at Baylor Bears
  • November 19 – at West Virginia Mountaineers
  • November 26 – Kansas Jayhawks

Oklahoma Sooners

  • September 3 – UTEP Miners
  • September 10 – Kent State Golden Flashes
  • September 17 – at Nebraska Cornhuskers
  • September 24 – Kansas State Wildcats
  • October 1 – at TCU Horned Frogs
  • October 8 – Texas Longhorns
  • October 15 – Kansas Jayhawks
  • October 29 – at Iowa State Cyclones
  • November 5 – Baylor Bears
  • November 12 – at West Virginia Mountaineers
  • November 19 – Oklahoma State Cowboys
  • November 26 – at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Oklahoma State Cowboys

  • September 1 – Central Michigan Chippewas
  • September 10 – Arizona State Sun Devils
  • September 17 – UAPB Golden Lions
  • October 1 – at Baylor Bears
  • October 8 – Texas Tech Red Raiders
  • October 15 – at TCU Horned Frogs
  • October 22 – Texas Longhorns
  • October 29 – at Kansas State Wildcats
  • November 5 – at Kansas Jayhawks
  • November 12 – Iowa State Cyclones
  • November 19 – at Oklahoma Sooners
  • November 26 – West Virginia Mountaineers

TCU Horned Frogs

  • September 2 – at Colorado Buffaloes
  • September 10 – Tarleton State Texans
  • September 24 – at SMU Mustangs
  • October 1 – Oklahoma Sooners
  • October 8 – at Kansas Jayhawks
  • October 15 – Oklahoma State Cowboys
  • October 22 – Kansas State Wildcats
  • October 29 – at West Virginia Mountaineers
  • November 5 – Texas Tech Red Raiders
  • November 12 – at Texas Longhorns
  • November 19 – at Baylor Bears
  • November 26 – Iowa State Cyclones

Texas Longhorns

  • September 3 – ULM Warhawks
  • September 10 – Alabama Crimson Tide
  • September 17 – UTSA Roadrunners
  • September 24 – at Texas Tech Red Raiders
  • October 1 – West Virginia Mountaineers
  • October 8 – Oklahoma Sooners
  • October 15 – Iowa State Cyclones
  • October 22 – at Oklahoma State Cowboys
  • November 5 – at Kansas State Wildcats
  • November 12 – TCU Horned Frogs
  • November 19 – at Kansas Jayhawks
  • November 25 – Baylor Bears

Texas Tech Red Raiders

  • September 3 – Murray State Racers
  • September 10 – Houston Cougars
  • September 17 – at NC State Wolfpack
  • September 24 – Texas Longhorns
  • October 1 – at Kansas State Wildcats
  • October 8 – at Oklahoma State Cowboys
  • October 22 – West Virginia Mountaineers
  • October 29 – Baylor Bears
  • November 5 – at TCU Horned Frogs
  • November 12 – Kansas Jayhawks
  • November 19 – at Iowa State Cyclones
  • November 26 – Oklahoma Sooners

West Virginia Mountaineers

  • September 1 – at Pitt Panthers
  • September 10 – Kansas Jayhawks
  • September 17 – Towson Tigers
  • September 22 – at Virginia Tech Hokies
  • October 1 – at Texas Longhorns
  • October 13 – Baylor Bears
  • October 22 – at Texas Tech Red Raiders
  • October 29 – TCU Horned Frogs
  • November 5 – at Iowa State Cyclones
  • November 12 – Oklahoma Sooners
  • November 19 – Kansas State Wildcats
  • November 26 – at Oklahoma State Cowboys