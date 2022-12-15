Big Ten Football Head Coach Power Rankings

The 2022 Big Ten football season is complete, and the coaching carousel has mostly stopped. Head coaching changes have been made at Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Purdue. With the recent hire of Ryan Walters in West Lafayette, all fourteen institutions have head coaches. With all the pieces in place, we can power-rank the current head coaches in the Big Ten. This list considers total success, but things change quickly in college football, with recent results heavily weighted.

14. Ryan Walters – Purdue

Likely, Ryan Walters is not the worst head coach in the Big Ten this coming season. However, our information places him at the bottom of the list. Walters is young and has never been a head coach. His results as a defensive coordinator have been good but not mind-blowing. Since taking over as the defensive coordinator at Missouri and subsequently at Illinois, his unit has ranked 89, 95, 52, 15, 85, 29, and first nationally in scoring defense. This past season with Illinois was impressive, but it has to come with a caveat that Illinois deploys a dominant ball-control offense that assists the defense. The schedule featured maybe a total of four competent offenses in 12 games. The closest comparison from a background standpoint is Indiana’s Tom Allen, but Walters does not have as much experience and does not have recent successful seasons as a head coach. This hire could pay off big for Purdue in betting on a coach on the rise. It could also be a move that sees them searching for a new coach in a few seasons.

13. Pat Fitzgerald – Northwestern

It has been a precipitous drop for Pat Fitzgerald. A few seasons ago, he would have ranked near the top of this list, but the past couple of years have seen a massive drop in Northwestern’s performance. Yes, the Wildcats won the Big Ten West in the shortened 2020 season, but in 2019, they went 3-9 with one league win and a 34-3 blowout loss to Indiana (one reason Tom Allen is higher on this list). In 2021, they were again 3-9 with one league win. In 2022, they were 1-11 with eleven straight losses. It is hard to get transfers into Northwestern, so the portal is hurting the Wildcats’ talent level. It’s difficult to see a lot of improvement coming, no matter how nice the facilities are.

12. Tom Allen – Indiana

Indiana is a challenging job, but Allen found some success in 2019 and 2020. IU went 8-4 in the regular season, lost to Tennessee in a tight Gator Bowl, and then went 6-1 before losing to Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl. If we were making this list right after that season, Tom Allen might have been in the top three. However, is it possible a good chunk of his success can be primarily attributed to the coordinator hires of Kane Wommack and Kalen DeBoer? DeBoer took the Fresno State head coaching job and parlayed that into the head coaching gig at Washington. Kane Wommack became the head coach at South Alabama. Both are experiencing success. Allen deserves credit for hiring those guys, but the last two seasons without them have been a nightmare for Indiana. The Hoosiers are just 6-18 in the past two seasons.

11. Greg Schiano – Rutgers

Schiano just completed the third season of his second stint as the head coach of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. He was successful when Rutgers was in the Big East and was hired to help rescue the Scarlet Knights from the basement of the league before the 2020 campaign. They were 3-6 in year one, 5-8 in year two, and 4-8 in year three, with only one conference win (against Indiana). That’s underwhelming, given the excitement level surrounding this hire when it was made. Schiano is not a bad coach, but it’s hard to put him any higher, given the reality of the recent results.

10. Mel Tucker – Michigan State

Tucker has one good season and a pair of poor ones at the helm in East Lansing. He was hired after a 5-7 season at Colorado and was seen as the kind of recruiting force the Spartans needed to compete in the Big Ten East. The first season was a disaster as the Spartans went just 2-5. That was quickly forgiven as several veteran transfers (including the outstanding Kenneth Walker) had a huge impact and helped lead MSU to an 11-2 season with a win in the Peach Bowl. Mel Tucker’s stock was soaring heading into this season. Still, the Spartans looked anything but impressive in stumbling to a 5-7 season that saw them defeated by Indiana at home and failing to qualify for a bowl game. In addition, an ugly off-field incident against Michigan further marred his standing. Tucker and Locksley are pretty interchangeable, but Locksley gets the nod ahead of Tucker because of this season’s overall record.

9. Mike Locksley – Maryland

Hired before the 2019 season, Locksley was viewed as a good recruiter that could maximize the talent coming out of the Baltimore and DMV areas for the Terrapins. Despite a horrendous first two seasons, the recruiting was picking up, and Locksley began to turn things around on the field. The Terrapins have gone to back-to-back bowl games and continue to recruit at a high level. This year, they were 7-5, including a win over Michigan State, a stomping of Rutgers, and a win over Indiana. They are the fourth-best program in the Big Ten East right now.

8. Matt Rhule – Nebraska

Ranking Matt Rhule is nearly impossible. His record at Temple was only 28-23. That’s not great on its surface, but it is impressive, given the history of that program and how much the Owls have struggled since he departed for Baylor. In Waco, Rhule’s record is again not that impressive. He was only 19-20, but that job required a massive rebuild, and his third season was excellent. Rhule failed with the Carolina Panthers, but it is impressive to even get the chance. Nebraska hired him in November to rebuild the Huskers program after Scott Frost failed in Lincoln, placing him squarely in the middle seems like the only logical spot.

7. Kirk Ferentz – Iowa

Kirk Ferentz is as rock-steady and consistent as they come. In the past five seasons, Iowa was 9-4 in 2018, 10-3 in 2019, 6-2 in 2020, 10-4 in 2021, and 7-5 this season. The Hawkeyes are never terrible and rarely great. The defenses have been outstanding most of those seasons, but Ferentz has been unable to find any sustained success on the offensive side of the ball. Until the offense improves, it’s difficult to move up any higher on this list.

6. Bret Bielema – Illinois

The Fighting Illini turned to a former Big Ten head coach to try and resurrect a flailing program in Champaign. Through two seasons, business is picking up. Bielema has quickly turned Illinois into the physical, smashmouth squad you expect from his teams, going 8-4 in 2022. They are recruiting well, and the expectation should be for the Illini to be a threat in the West (until the divisions vanish).

5. P.J. Fleck – Minnesota

Row the Boat. Fleck’s schtick is not for everybody, but things have gone quite well for him in Minneapolis, and the Gophers rewarded him with a new seven-year contract. After going 5-7 in his first season, the only losing campaign was a 3-4 season in 2020. He is 43-27 at Minnesota and has three seasons of eight wins or more.

4. Luke Fickell – Wisconsin

On November 27, 2022, Wisconsin surprised most college football fans when they announced the hiring of Luke Fickell as their new head coach. Fickell was the very successful head coach of the Cincinnati Bearcats for six seasons and took UC to the College Football Playoff in 2021. He was 57-18, with eight defeats in his first campaign. After that initial season, he was 53-10. Fickell is widely considered one of the top hires of the offseason and is expected to turn Wisconsin into a regular contender for double-digit win seasons. Once the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams, the Badgers made this hire with the expectation to participate regularly.

3. James Franklin – Penn State

The top three coaches on this list are not difficult to figure out. The three at the top are the head coaches of the three giants in the league: Penn State, Ohio State, and Michigan. James Franklin routinely has Penn State at or near double-digit victories, but he has yet to break through for a division or conference crown. That places him ahead of the rest of the pack but firmly below Ryan Day and Jim Harbaugh. PSU should return a pair of terrific young running backs, the core of an excellent defense, and a young quarterback in Drew Allar. The time might be now (or never) for Franklin to make the leap.

2. Ryan Day – Ohio State

By nearly any measure, Ryan Day has been an immense success and should be considered one of the best coaches in the country. However, at Ohio State, there are three goals: win Big Ten Championships, winning National Championships, and beat Michigan. For the past two seasons, the Buckeyes have not done any of those three things, which means some OSU fans have Day on the “hot seat” entering the 2023 season. That could change quickly if the Buckeyes can upset Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals, but for now, he’s behind Jim Harbaugh, which is unacceptable in Columbus.

1. Jim Harbaugh – Michigan

The Jim Harbaugh experience at Michigan was not going quite as planned after the 2020 season. His teams had lost at least three games in all six of his seasons in Ann Arbor, and many experts were predicting he was looking for a way out, perhaps back to the NFL. Everything changed in 2021. Harbaugh changed a lot of the staff surrounding him and finally began to have the physical team he was striving for. The Wolverines went 11-1, knocked off Ohio State in a cathartic beatdown in Ann Arbor, and won the Big Ten, making the College Football Playoff. This season, they beat OSU in Columbus, won the Big Ten again, and are the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff. Michigan is the big dog in the Big Ten, and Harbaugh is the top coach in the conference until someone knocks them off.