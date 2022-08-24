College Football Odds Week 0: Biggest NCAAF Spreads This Week
John David Yonke
What a wonderful feeling to have college football back in action! It may not be a full slate of games, but we’re not here to complain. With seven games on the board, let’s take a look at BetMGM’s college football odds for this week.
Here are the biggest NCAAF spreads this week, ranked from highest to lowest:
Rank
Matchup
Spread
1
Connecticut at Utah State
Utah State -27.5
2
Northwestern at Nebraska
Nebraska -12.5
3
Wyoming at Illinois
Illinois -10
4
Nevada at New Mexico State
Nevada -9.5
5
Charlotte at Florida Atlantic
Florida Atlantic -7.5
6
Vanderbilt at Hawaii
Vanderbilt -7
7
North Texas at UTEP
North Texas -1
1. Connecticut at Utah State (-27.5)
The UCONN Huskies are nearly four-touchdown underdogs in the first game of the Jim Mora era. They face the reigning Mountain West champions in the Utah State Aggies, who finished 11-3 in Blake Anderson’s first season at the helm.
2. Northwestern at Nebraska (-12.5)
The first game of the college football season kicks off in Dublin, Ireland. The Nebraska Cornhuskers are -12.5 favorites in the Aer Lingus Classic.
3. Wyoming at Illinois (-10)
Bret Bielema went 5-7 in his first season coaching the Illinois Fighting Illini. His squad is a two-score favorite to open the year against Craig Bohl’s Wyoming Cowboys.
4. Nevada (-9.5) at New Mexico State
The Nevada Wolfpack return only four starters this year and will be one of the least experienced teams in the country under first-year head coach Ken Wilson. This betting line is very telling regarding the current state of the New Mexico State Aggies football program.
5. Charlotte at Florida Atlantic (-7.5)
A rare conference game in Week 0 sees two Conference USA foes clash as the Florida Atlantic Owls are -7.5 favorites over the Charlotte 49ers.
6. Vanderbilt (-7) at Hawaii
There’s nothing quite like late-night football, and college football fans will be happy to see the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on the schedule. Timmy Chang begins Year 1 as a touchdown underdog to the Vanderbilt Commodores.
7. North Texas (-1) at UTEP
The closest-lined game of the week is a Conference USA class between the North Texas Mean Green and the UTEP Miners. Despite finishing with a better record last year and playing at home, UTEP is a +1 underdog.
