College Football Odds Week 0: Biggest NCAAF Spreads This Week

What a wonderful feeling to have college football back in action! It may not be a full slate of games, but we’re not here to complain. With seven games on the board, let’s take a look at BetMGM’s college football odds for this week.

Here are the biggest NCAAF spreads this week, ranked from highest to lowest:

Rank Matchup Spread 1 Connecticut at Utah State Utah State -27.5 2 Northwestern at Nebraska Nebraska -12.5 3 Wyoming at Illinois Illinois -10 4 Nevada at New Mexico State Nevada -9.5 5 Charlotte at Florida Atlantic Florida Atlantic -7.5 6 Vanderbilt at Hawaii Vanderbilt -7 7 North Texas at UTEP North Texas -1

1. Connecticut at Utah State (-27.5)

The UCONN Huskies are nearly four-touchdown underdogs in the first game of the Jim Mora era. They face the reigning Mountain West champions in the Utah State Aggies, who finished 11-3 in Blake Anderson’s first season at the helm.

2. Northwestern at Nebraska (-12.5)

The first game of the college football season kicks off in Dublin, Ireland. The Nebraska Cornhuskers are -12.5 favorites in the Aer Lingus Classic.

3. Wyoming at Illinois (-10)

Bret Bielema went 5-7 in his first season coaching the Illinois Fighting Illini. His squad is a two-score favorite to open the year against Craig Bohl’s Wyoming Cowboys.

4. Nevada (-9.5) at New Mexico State

The Nevada Wolfpack return only four starters this year and will be one of the least experienced teams in the country under first-year head coach Ken Wilson. This betting line is very telling regarding the current state of the New Mexico State Aggies football program.

5. Charlotte at Florida Atlantic (-7.5)

A rare conference game in Week 0 sees two Conference USA foes clash as the Florida Atlantic Owls are -7.5 favorites over the Charlotte 49ers.

6. Vanderbilt (-7) at Hawaii

There’s nothing quite like late-night football, and college football fans will be happy to see the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on the schedule. Timmy Chang begins Year 1 as a touchdown underdog to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

7. North Texas (-1) at UTEP

The closest-lined game of the week is a Conference USA class between the North Texas Mean Green and the UTEP Miners. Despite finishing with a better record last year and playing at home, UTEP is a +1 underdog.