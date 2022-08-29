The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived. College football is back, and Week 1 of the season is on the way, with games starting Thursday and continuing through Monday during Labor Day Weekend. Let’s look at BetMGM’s college football odds for this week.

Here are the biggest NCAAF spreads this week, ranked from highest to lowest:

College Football Odds Week 1: Biggest NCAAF Spreads This Week

Rank Matchup Spread 1 Utah State at Alabama Alabama -41.5 2 UL Monroe at Texas Texas -37.5 3 New Mexico State at Minnesota Minnesota -36.5 4 Rice at USC USC -34.5 5 Ball State at Tennessee Tennessee -33.5 6 UTEP at Oklahoma Oklahoma -31.5 7 Massachusetts at Tulane Tulane -29.5 8 Colorado State at Michigan Michigan -27.5 9 Troy at Mississippi Mississippi -22.5 T9 Buffalo at Maryland Maryland -22.5

1. Utah State at Alabama (-41.5)

The Alabama Crimson Tide begin their quest for a National Championship as the biggest favorite on the board in Week 1. The Utah State Aggies won a Mountain West Championship a year ago but struggled against the UCONN Huskies in Week 0.

2. UL Monroe at Texas (-37.5)

Steve Sarkisian enters Year 2 with a lot to prove after finishing with a losing record a year ago. The Texas Longhorns are expected to dismantle the UL Monroe Warhawks, who finished 4-8 last year.

3. New Mexico State at Minnesota (-36.5)

Jerry Kill’s team already had the first loss of many this season after dropping 23-12 to the Nevada Wolfpack in Week 0. The New Mexico State Aggies are now five-touchdown underdogs against P.J. Fleck and the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

4. Rice at USC (-34.5)

Lincoln Riley begins his reign in Southern California as a massive betting favorite against the Rice Owls. The USC Trojans will break in new pieces like quarterback Caleb Williams, receivers Jordan Addison and Mario Williams, and running back Travis Dye.

5. Ball State at Tennessee (-33.5)

Josh Heupel brought new life to Tennessee a year ago, but the Volunteers still finished with just a 7-6 record. They’re expected to make quick work of the Ball State Cardinals, who hail from the MAC and finished 6-7 in 2021.

6. UTEP at Oklahoma (-31.5)

The UTEP Miners already have one loss on the schedule after falling to the North Texas Mean Green in Week 0, and it looks like another one is on the forecast in Week 1. The Brent Venables era begins in Norman with a very winnable matchup.

7. Massachusetts at Tulane (-29.5)

The Tulane Green Wave bottomed out at 2-10 a year ago, but high expectations abound with 18 starters returning. They are over four touchdown favorites against the moribund Massachusetts Minutemen.

8. Colorado State at Michigan (-27.5)

The Michigan Wolverines look to follow up a 12-2 season as they begin the year as 27.5-point favorites against the Colorado State Rams.

9. Troy at Mississippi (-22.5)

Lane Kiffin has a lot to replace from a team that made it to the Sugar Bowl a year ago. The Mississippi Rebels return only 12 starters, but that doesn’t stop them from being a significant favorite over a Troy Trojans team that returns 18 starters.

T9. Buffalo at Maryland (-22.5)

Mike Locksley’s squad begins the year against the Buffalo Bulls, who hail from the MAC. Taulia Tagovailoa and company are expected to win the opener by at least three touchdowns.