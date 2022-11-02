College Football Odds Week 10: Big Ten Football Spreads This Week
TJ Inman
There are seven Big Ten games this week, and every conference team is in action. The lines have been released and are as follows:
Matchup
Point Spread
Total
Ohio State at Northwestern
Ohio State (-38.5)
61.5 points
Iowa at Purdue
Purdue (-4.5)
42.5 points
Maryland at Wisconsin
Wisconsin (-5.5)
52.5 points
Michigan State at Illinois
Illinois (-16.5)
42.5 points
Penn State at Indiana
Penn State (-14)
53.5 points
Minnesota at Nebraska
Minnesota (-14.5)
46.5 points
Michigan at Rutgers
Michigan (-26.5)
45.5 points
College Football Odds Week 10: Big Ten Football Spreads This Week
Ohio State (-38.5) at Northwestern – Total of 61.5
The Ohio State Buckeyes travel to Evanston to play a beleaguered Northwestern team and enter the contest favored by nearly 40 points. Northwestern has not won a game since the opening week in Dublin over Nebraska. This looks like a game in which the Buckeyes could choose the score, and we’ll see just how long CJ Stroud plays in this contest.
Iowa at Purdue (-4.5) – Total of 42.5
The Big Ten has seven games this weekend, but this is one of only two with a spread of fewer than two touchdowns. The Purdue Boilermakers need a win to keep pace with Illinois heading into their matchup at the Illini next week. Iowa struggles mightily on offense, but the Hawkeyes’ defense can keep them in games. The total is 42.5 points, and the under is worth looking at in any Iowa contest.
Maryland at Wisconsin (-5.5) – Total of 52.5
The Maryland Terrapins travel to Camp Randall to play Wisconsin in the other game with a single-digit spread. Both teams are coming off a bye week, and the Terps sit at 6-2, just outside the Top 25. Since turning to Jim Leonhard, Wisconsin is 4-4 and 2-1. The status of Taulia Tagovailoa will need to be monitored and whether or not Maryland can stop the Wisconsin rushing attack is likely the key to this game. The best way to keep Maryland’s offense from succeeding is to keep them on the bench with a strong ground game.
Penn State (-14) at Indiana – Total of 53.5
The Nittany Lions have to rebound from a competitive loss to Ohio State that they led into the fourth quarter before the dam broke. They will now take on the Indiana Hoosiers, fresh off a bye week and looking for their first win since starting the season 3-0. The Hoosiers have struggled on offense and defense alike and could make several changes coming out of the bye. Whether or not those changes make any difference is to be determined.
Minnesota (-14.5) at Nebraska – Total of 46.5
Tanner Morgan was back on the field, and Minnesota got back to winning, smacking Rutgers 31-0. They held the Scarlet Knights to just 134 yards in the shutout and cruised to the win, relying on their ground game to grind it out. Nebraska lost to Illinois 26-9 and comes into this contest with major questions at quarterback, with Casey Thompson’s status unknown.
Michigan (-26.5) at Rutgers – Total of 45.5
The Michigan Wolverines continue to cruise along, comfortably beating Michigan State this past Saturday. It really feels like every game is a tune-up as they get ready for the clash with Ohio State to end the regular season. Rutgers lost 31-0 to Minnesota and looked utterly lost on both sides of the ball. You can guarantee Michigan will run for a lot of yards on Saturday, and the question will be whether or not they keep the accelerator pushed down long enough to cover this spread.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.