There are seven Big Ten games this week, and every conference team is in action. The lines have been released and are as follows:

Matchup Point Spread Total Ohio State at Northwestern Ohio State (-38.5) 61.5 points Iowa at Purdue Purdue (-4.5) 42.5 points Maryland at Wisconsin Wisconsin (-5.5) 52.5 points Michigan State at Illinois Illinois (-16.5) 42.5 points Penn State at Indiana Penn State (-14) 53.5 points Minnesota at Nebraska Minnesota (-14.5) 46.5 points Michigan at Rutgers Michigan (-26.5) 45.5 points

College Football Odds Week 10: Big Ten Football Spreads This Week

Ohio State (-38.5) at Northwestern – Total of 61.5

The Ohio State Buckeyes travel to Evanston to play a beleaguered Northwestern team and enter the contest favored by nearly 40 points. Northwestern has not won a game since the opening week in Dublin over Nebraska. This looks like a game in which the Buckeyes could choose the score, and we’ll see just how long CJ Stroud plays in this contest.

Iowa at Purdue (-4.5) – Total of 42.5

The Big Ten has seven games this weekend, but this is one of only two with a spread of fewer than two touchdowns. The Purdue Boilermakers need a win to keep pace with Illinois heading into their matchup at the Illini next week. Iowa struggles mightily on offense, but the Hawkeyes’ defense can keep them in games. The total is 42.5 points, and the under is worth looking at in any Iowa contest.

Maryland at Wisconsin (-5.5) – Total of 52.5

The Maryland Terrapins travel to Camp Randall to play Wisconsin in the other game with a single-digit spread. Both teams are coming off a bye week, and the Terps sit at 6-2, just outside the Top 25. Since turning to Jim Leonhard, Wisconsin is 4-4 and 2-1. The status of Taulia Tagovailoa will need to be monitored and whether or not Maryland can stop the Wisconsin rushing attack is likely the key to this game. The best way to keep Maryland’s offense from succeeding is to keep them on the bench with a strong ground game.

Penn State (-14) at Indiana – Total of 53.5

The Nittany Lions have to rebound from a competitive loss to Ohio State that they led into the fourth quarter before the dam broke. They will now take on the Indiana Hoosiers, fresh off a bye week and looking for their first win since starting the season 3-0. The Hoosiers have struggled on offense and defense alike and could make several changes coming out of the bye. Whether or not those changes make any difference is to be determined.

Minnesota (-14.5) at Nebraska – Total of 46.5

Tanner Morgan was back on the field, and Minnesota got back to winning, smacking Rutgers 31-0. They held the Scarlet Knights to just 134 yards in the shutout and cruised to the win, relying on their ground game to grind it out. Nebraska lost to Illinois 26-9 and comes into this contest with major questions at quarterback, with Casey Thompson’s status unknown.

Michigan (-26.5) at Rutgers – Total of 45.5

The Michigan Wolverines continue to cruise along, comfortably beating Michigan State this past Saturday. It really feels like every game is a tune-up as they get ready for the clash with Ohio State to end the regular season. Rutgers lost 31-0 to Minnesota and looked utterly lost on both sides of the ball. You can guarantee Michigan will run for a lot of yards on Saturday, and the question will be whether or not they keep the accelerator pushed down long enough to cover this spread.