Week 10 of the 2022 College Football season is here, and it looks like it will be a good one. Let’s look at BetMGM’s college football odds to see which teams are favored to win in blowout fashion.

Here are the biggest NCAAF spreads this week, ranked from highest to lowest:

College Football Odds Week 10: Biggest NCAAF Spreads This Week

Rank Matchup Spread 1 Ohio State at Northwestern Ohio State -38.5 2 Oregon at Colorado Oregon -31.5 3 Florida International at North Texas North Texas -21.5 4 Navy at Cincinnati Cincinnati -20.5 T5 Michigan State at Illinois Illinois -16.5 T5 Western Kentucky at Charlotte Western Kentucky -16.5 7 New Mexico at Utah State Utah State -15.5 8 Massachusetts at Connecticut Connecticut -14.5 T9 Alabama at LSU Alabama -13.5 T9 Minnesota at Nebraska Minnesota -13.5 T9 Penn State at Indiana Penn State -13.5 T9 Liberty at Arkansas Arkansas -13.5

1. Ohio State (-38.5) at Northwestern

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0) are expected to have a comfortable blowout victory during their trip to Evanston. Anything less would be shocking.

2. Oregon (-31.5) at Colorado

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks (7-1) haven’t lost since the opener against the Georgia Bulldogs. They figure to make quick work of the Colorado Buffaloes (1-7), one of the worst teams in the country.

3. Florida International at North Texas (-21.5)

After three straight losing seasons, Seth Littrell’s North Texas Mean Green (5-4) are tied for first in the Conference USA standings. They figure to improve upon their perfect 4-0 conference record in a soft matchup in Week 10.

4. Navy at Cincinnati (-20.5)

It’s not often that the Cincinnati Bearcats are coming off a loss lately under Luke Fickell, but that will be the case in Week 10 after falling short to the UCF Knights a week ago. They are expected to cruise at home over the Navy Midshipmen (3-5).

T5. Michigan State at Illinois (-16.5)

Can Bret Bielema’s Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) make it seven straight wins? Their improbable run toward the Big Ten Championship game continues as they are three-score favorites at home.

T5. Western Kentucky (-16.5) at Charlotte

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-4) are heavy favorites on the road but will have to be careful after the Charlotte 49ers pulled off a 56-23 win in their first game under interim head coach Pete Rossomando.

7. New Mexico at Utah State (-15.5)

The Utah State Aggies are just 3-5 yet are -15.5 favorites over the New Mexico Lobos (2-6), which tells you everything you need to know about the state of Danny Gonzales’s football team.

8. Massachusetts at Connecticut (-14.5)

It looks like Jim Mora is doing something right in Year One, as his UConn Huskies (4-5) can go from 1-11 a year ago to bowl eligible this season with just two more victories.

T9. Alabama (-13.5) at LSU

One of the games of the weekend sees Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) head to Baton Rouge to welcome Brian Kelly to this heated rivalry.

T9. Minnesota (-13.5) at Nebraska

P.J. Fleck and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3) look to reach bowl eligibility with a win over the lowly Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5).

T9. Penn State (-13.5) at Indiana

Will this be a letdown spot for James Franklin’s team? The betting market doesn’t seem to think so in a soft road matchup.

T9. Liberty at Arkansas (-13.5)

The Liberty Flames pulled off a 41-14 victory in their last game as +7 underdogs against the BYU Cougars. Hugh Freeze hopes to rally his team for an even bigger upset in Fayetteville.