Saturday, November 5

Kentucky (-2.5) at Missouri – 12:00 p.m. ET, SEC Network

To start Week 10 off in the SEC, the Wildcats will travel to Missouri to take on the Tigers. Missouri is coming off a dominant performance in their win over the Gamecocks this past Saturday. On the flip side, Will Levis will look to bounce back following his three-interception outing last week in a beat down to the Volunteers.

Florida at Texas A&M (-2.5) – 12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

In this duel, the Gators will go on the road to battle Texas A&M. The Aggies are looking to bounce back after a close loss to Ole Miss in their previous game. Likewise, the situation on the other end for the Gators, who have dealt with an abundance of highs and lows this season, was much the same. Which team will respond with their backs against the wall?

Tennessee at Georgia (-8.5) – 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

This matchup between the top two teams in the nation will be one to keep an eye on. The Tennessee Volunteers will look to prove the doubters wrong yet again on the road in Athens against the Bulldogs. Hendon Hooker and the Vols will have to play their best game to compete with a dominant Georgia defense. This quarterback matchup between Hooker and Stetson Bennett could be a preview of this year’s SEC championship.

Liberty at Arkansas (-13.5) – 4:00 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Arkansas enters this week as a heavy favorite (-13.5) over Liberty. However, the Hogs shouldn’t expect to get an easy win over the 7-1 Flames. While Liberty has already secured its bowl eligibility, Arkansas has yet to do so. Expect the Hogs and head coach Sam Pittman to play with high intensity to secure a bowl game. Despite the spread, this should be a good matchup between two good football teams.

Alabama (-13.5) at LSU – 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

In yet another great matchup on this football-filled weekend, the Crimson Tide will travel to Death Valley to take on the Tigers. Alabama enters as the favorites behind their Heisman candidate Bryce Young, but LSU doesn’t care about the odds. The Jayden Daniels-led Tigers are entering this game with an all-time high confidence after the beating they handed to the Rebels before their bye week. This could be one of the best games of the weekend.

Auburn at Mississippi State (-10.5) – 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will host the Auburn Tigers on Saturday in hopes of securing a bowl game for what has already been an impressive season. Quarterback Will Rogers looks to add to his season totals against a feisty Tigers defense. If Auburn can manage to limit the passing game for the Bulldogs, this could be a closer game than expected.

South Carolina (-7.5) at Vanderbilt – 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

To cap off things in the SEC for Week 10, the Gamecocks will head back out on the road to play the Commodores. USC is coming off a gut-wrenching loss at home against Missouri. If Shane Beamer continues to stand by offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, South Carolina’s offensive struggles could continue to outweigh their positive defensive play. Although the Gamecocks should win this game handily, Vanderbilt could put up a fight on their home turf.