College Football Odds Week 11: Big Ten Football Spreads This Week
TJ Inman
There are seven Big Ten games this week, and every conference team is in action. The lines have been released and are as follows:
Matchup
Point Spread
Total
Indiana at Ohio State
Ohio State (-39.5)
57.5 points
Purdue at Illinois
Illinois (-6.5)
44.5 points
Rutgers at Michigan State
Michigan State (-10)
40.5 points
Nebraska at Michigan
Michigan (-29.5)
50 points
Maryland at Penn State
Penn State (-10.5)
59.5 points
Wisconsin at Iowa
Wisconsin (-1.5)
35.5 points
Northwestern at Minnesota
Minnesota (-17.5)
41 points
College Football Odds Week 11: Big Ten Football Spreads This Week
Indiana at Ohio State (-39.5) – Total of 57.5
Ohio State’s road to its showdown with Michigan continues as they host the hapless Indiana Hoosiers. IU’s offense is last in the conference in yards per play (4.37), and it’s hard to see how the Hoosiers will score in this contest. The Buckeyes were 38.5-point favorites last week against Northwestern, but wild winds prevented either offense from doing much of anything, and OSU won by only 14. Early weather reports for Columbus suggest cold but fair weather.
Purdue at Illinois (-6.5) – Total of 44.5 points
Purdue and Illinois lost last week, taking some of the shine off this battle for the lead in the Big Ten West. Illinois is still in the driver’s seat for the division crown, and if they win out, they’ll play in Indianapolis against the winner of Ohio State and Michigan. A loss by Illinois throws things into chaos and opens the door for Purdue, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa. The Boilermakers have struggled on defense in the past few weeks and were physically overwhelmed by the Iowa running game, something the Illinois offense will be very aware of.
Rutgers at Michigan State (-10) – Total of 40.5 points
These teams have something in common. They both battled Michigan to a near standstill in the first half and were completely overmatched in the second 30 minutes. Rutgers was ahead of the Wolverines 17-14 at the break before being outscored 38-0 over the next two quarters. They face each other in East Lansing, with the Spartans favored by ten and fresh off of a victory over Illinois, where the Illini dominated the statistics but were incredibly inefficient in the red zone.
Nebraska at Michigan (-29.5) – Total of 50 points
Two storied programs that are in two very different places. The Nebraska Cornhuskers showed signs of life after firing Scott Frost but have been handled soundly in the past two weeks. Michigan has developed a bad habit of starting slowly before hitting the gas and pulling away in the second half. This is a big line, but the Wolverines are capable of running all over the Huskers and getting into the 40s to push this over the total.
Maryland at Penn State (-10.5) – Total of 59.5 points
The Penn State Nittany Lions bounced back nicely last week after a crushing defeat to Ohio State. They demolished Indiana and return home to host the Maryland Terrapins. The Terps have six wins and know they are going bowling, but they have not played well in the past month. This includes a 23-10 defeat to Wisconsin last week. This is a rivalry of proximity, but outside of a Maryland win in 2020, the Nittany Lions have waxed the Terrapins since they joined the Big Ten.
Wisconsin (-1.5) at Iowa – Total of 35.5 points
This point total is very low, but betting the over on any game between these two is incredibly risky. Wisconsin has righted the ship after moving Jim Leonhard to interim coach, and he looks like a lock to become the full-time head coach in Madison. Iowa played its best game of the season, strangling Purdue in West Lafayette by a score of 24-3.
Northwestern at Minnesota (-17.5) – Total of 41 points
The Minnesota Golden Gophers are one of the more curious teams in the country. They were 4-0 before losing three straight. They then pummeled Rutgers and handled Nebraska to enter this contest as winners of two straight. The defense looks to be fixed, but there are still real questions about Tanner Morgan and the offense. Northwestern got help from the weather to keep the Ohio State game “close” on the scoreboard, but they have still not won a game since the opening weekend against Nebraska.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.