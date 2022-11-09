College Football Odds Week 11: Big Ten Football Spreads This Week

There are seven Big Ten games this week, and every conference team is in action. The lines have been released and are as follows:

Matchup Point Spread Total Indiana at Ohio State Ohio State (-39.5) 57.5 points Purdue at Illinois Illinois (-6.5) 44.5 points Rutgers at Michigan State Michigan State (-10) 40.5 points Nebraska at Michigan Michigan (-29.5) 50 points Maryland at Penn State Penn State (-10.5) 59.5 points Wisconsin at Iowa Wisconsin (-1.5) 35.5 points Northwestern at Minnesota Minnesota (-17.5) 41 points

Indiana at Ohio State (-39.5) – Total of 57.5

Ohio State’s road to its showdown with Michigan continues as they host the hapless Indiana Hoosiers. IU’s offense is last in the conference in yards per play (4.37), and it’s hard to see how the Hoosiers will score in this contest. The Buckeyes were 38.5-point favorites last week against Northwestern, but wild winds prevented either offense from doing much of anything, and OSU won by only 14. Early weather reports for Columbus suggest cold but fair weather.

Purdue at Illinois (-6.5) – Total of 44.5 points

Purdue and Illinois lost last week, taking some of the shine off this battle for the lead in the Big Ten West. Illinois is still in the driver’s seat for the division crown, and if they win out, they’ll play in Indianapolis against the winner of Ohio State and Michigan. A loss by Illinois throws things into chaos and opens the door for Purdue, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa. The Boilermakers have struggled on defense in the past few weeks and were physically overwhelmed by the Iowa running game, something the Illinois offense will be very aware of.

Rutgers at Michigan State (-10) – Total of 40.5 points

These teams have something in common. They both battled Michigan to a near standstill in the first half and were completely overmatched in the second 30 minutes. Rutgers was ahead of the Wolverines 17-14 at the break before being outscored 38-0 over the next two quarters. They face each other in East Lansing, with the Spartans favored by ten and fresh off of a victory over Illinois, where the Illini dominated the statistics but were incredibly inefficient in the red zone.

Nebraska at Michigan (-29.5) – Total of 50 points

Two storied programs that are in two very different places. The Nebraska Cornhuskers showed signs of life after firing Scott Frost but have been handled soundly in the past two weeks. Michigan has developed a bad habit of starting slowly before hitting the gas and pulling away in the second half. This is a big line, but the Wolverines are capable of running all over the Huskers and getting into the 40s to push this over the total.

Maryland at Penn State (-10.5) – Total of 59.5 points

The Penn State Nittany Lions bounced back nicely last week after a crushing defeat to Ohio State. They demolished Indiana and return home to host the Maryland Terrapins. The Terps have six wins and know they are going bowling, but they have not played well in the past month. This includes a 23-10 defeat to Wisconsin last week. This is a rivalry of proximity, but outside of a Maryland win in 2020, the Nittany Lions have waxed the Terrapins since they joined the Big Ten.

Wisconsin (-1.5) at Iowa – Total of 35.5 points

This point total is very low, but betting the over on any game between these two is incredibly risky. Wisconsin has righted the ship after moving Jim Leonhard to interim coach, and he looks like a lock to become the full-time head coach in Madison. Iowa played its best game of the season, strangling Purdue in West Lafayette by a score of 24-3.

Northwestern at Minnesota (-17.5) – Total of 41 points

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are one of the more curious teams in the country. They were 4-0 before losing three straight. They then pummeled Rutgers and handled Nebraska to enter this contest as winners of two straight. The defense looks to be fixed, but there are still real questions about Tanner Morgan and the offense. Northwestern got help from the weather to keep the Ohio State game “close” on the scoreboard, but they have still not won a game since the opening weekend against Nebraska.