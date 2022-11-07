Week 11 is here, which means a plentitude of games on the board for bettors to devour. Let’s look at BetMGM’s college football odds to see which teams are heavy favorites.

Here are the biggest NCAAF spreads this week, ranked from highest to lowest:

College Football Odds Week 11: Biggest NCAAF Spreads This Week

Rank Matchup Spread 1 Indiana at Ohio State Ohio State -40.5 2 Colorado at USC USC -34.5 3 Nebraska at Michigan Michigan -29.5 4 New Mexico at Air Force Air Force -24.5 5 Stanford at Utah Utah -23.5 6 Missouri at Tennessee Tennessee -20.5 T7 Temple at Houston Houston -19.5 T7 Arizona at UCLA UCLA -19.5 T7 Boston College at NC State NC State -19.5 10 Louisiana Tech at UTSA UTSA -18.5

1. Indiana at Ohio State (-40.5)

The Ohio State Buckeyes were also supposed to roll last week but put forth a disappointing effort in a 21-7 win over the Northwestern Wildcats. With a return to Ohio Stadium, the spread says the Buckeyes will deliver this week with a comfortable win.

2. Colorado at USC (-34.5)

How bad are the Colorado Buffaloes? They are just 1-8 overall, averaging 15.6 points, while the defense allows 40.2 points per game. It should be no surprise that they are significant underdogs on the road against the 8-1 USC Trojans.

3. Nebraska at Michigan (-29.5)

The Michigan Wolverines are 9-0 as Jim Harbaugh makes another run toward the college football playoff. While Ohio State awaits in the regular season finale, the Wolverines must first get through a Nebraska Cornhuskers team that has lost three straight.

4. New Mexico at Air Force (-24.5)

Things are bleak for the New Mexico Lobos, who are now just 2-7 after losing six straight.

5. Stanford at Utah (-23.5)

Losers of two straight, David Shaw’s Stanford Cardinal hit the road for Salt Lake City. The Utah Utes won this matchup 52-7 in Palo Alto a year ago, and the betting market naturally anticipated another lopsided affair in 2022.

6. Missouri at Tennessee (-20.5)

It was announced this weekend that Missouri Tigers signed coach Eliah Drinkwitz to a two-year extension that will keep him in Columbia until 2027. His squad will face a Tennessee Volunteers team that suffered its first defeat in Athens a week ago.

T7. Temple at Houston (-19.5)

Dana Holgorsen’s Houston Cougars are just 5-4 this season after posting a 12-2 record in 2021. They’re expected to reach bowl eligibility in Week 11’s matchup with the 3-6 Temple Owls.

T7. Arizona at UCLA (-19.5)

Despite a promising start to the season, the Arizona Wildcats have now lost four straight. Their lone win in conference play came against Colorado, and we’ve already discussed how bad the Buffaloes are this season.

T7. Boston College at NC State (-19.5)

The Boston College Eagles have lost four straight games, and head coach Jeff Hafley appears to be in over his head.

10. Louisiana Tech at UTSA (-18.5)

Now that you’re this far, did you realize that every favorite on this list is the home team? The UTSA Roadrunners round out the list as they look for a seventh straight victory.