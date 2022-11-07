Saturday, November 12

Missouri at Tennessee (-20.5) – 12:00 p.m. ET

The Tigers will travel to Knoxville to play the Volunteers to kick off a weekend full of SEC football. Missouri looks to do the unthinkable and defeat the Vols on their home field. The Tigers are coming off an upsetting loss at home this past weekend against Kentucky and will play with desperation as their dreams of a bowl game lessen by the week. Meanwhile, Hendon Hooker and the Volunteers will look to bounce back after being knocked off their high horse by the Bulldogs in their previous matchup.

Saturday, November 12

LSU (-3.5) at Arkansas – 12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

The red-hot LSU Tigers will march into Arkansas to play the Razorbacks in back-to-back SEC matchups. Jayden Daniels and the Tigers are coming off a thrilling win over Alabama and will look to finish strong in hopes that the CFB committee will consider them for a playoff spot. Arkansas will look to ruin their chances to secure a bowl game with a win.

Saturday, November 12

Vanderbilt at Kentucky (-17.5) – 12:00 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Vanderbilt will travel into Wildcat territory in another SEC matchup to challenge Kentucky. Will Levis leads his team into battle, looking to finish his senior season strong. The Commodores won’t be an easy win for Kentucky despite coming in as heavy underdogs. Vandy has given teams such as Georgia a run for their money this season and will attempt to do the same against the Wildcats.

Saturday, November 12

Alabama (-11.5) at Ole Miss – 3:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Nick Saban and Alabama head to Mississippi to play the Rebels on Saturday afternoon. The Rebels may look to take advantage of the stunned Crimson Tide following their losing effort against LSU this past weekend. Can Bryce Young lead his team to victory? Will the CFB committee consider a team with two losses to be playoff eligible?

Saturday, November 12

South Carolina at Florida (-7.5) – 4:00 p.m. ET, SEC Network

The Gamecocks will travel south this weekend to play the Florida Gators. The USC defense has had trouble with mobile quarterbacks, and the Gators’ Anthony Richardson could give South Carolina trouble. Nonetheless, Shane Beamer and his squad have managed to pull off tough wins. Could this be another?

Saturday, November 12

Georgia (-16.5) at Mississippi State – 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

The battle of the Bulldogs takes place this weekend in a matchup between Georgia and Mississippi State. Will Rogers and Mississippi State have their eyes set on being the first team to defeat Georgia. On the flip side, Stetson Bennett looks to help Georgie remain undefeated.

Saturday, November 12

Texas A&M at Auburn (-1.5) – 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

The Aggies will travel on the road to play the Tigers to end the weekend in the SEC. Auburn looks to bounce back after their overtime loss against Mississippi State last weekend. On the other end, Texas A&M is on a five-game losing streak and hopes to end that skid on the road with a win over the Tigers.