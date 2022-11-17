College Football Odds Week 12: Big Ten Football Spreads This Week

There are seven Big Ten games this week, and every conference team is in action for this penultimate week of the regular season. The lines have been released and are as follows:

Matchup Point Spread Total Illinois at Michigan Michigan (-17.5) 42.5 points Wisconsin at Nebraska Wisconsin (-12.5) 39.5 points Northwestern at Purdue Purdue (-19.5) 48 points Indiana at Michigan State Michigan State (-10.5) 47.5 points Ohio State at Maryland Ohio State (-27.5) 64.5 points Penn State at Rutgers Penn State (-19.5) 44.5 points Iowa at Minnesota Minnesota (-3) 32.5 points

Illinois at Michigan (-17.5) – Total of 42.5 points

A lot of the luster of this matchup has worn off over the past few weeks as Illinois tumbled out of the top 25, seeing its chances to win the Big Ten West all but evaporate. In addition, the nation’s leading rusher is doubtful for this matchup after Chase Brown exited last week’s game against Purdue with an injury. The Illini will have to find a way to match the physicality and incredible defense of the Michigan Wolverines as the Maize and Blue look to move to 11-0 before heading to Columbus.

Wisconsin (-12.5) at Nebraska – Total of 39.5 points

The Wisconsin Badgers were given a significant lifeline in the Big Ten West, with Illinois slipping, but they could not beat Iowa and now sit with little chance of taking the division. Despite an anemic offensive showing from the Hawkeyes, they beat the Badgers 24-10, and Wisconsin needs to win at Nebraska or next week against Minnesota to reach bowl eligibility. Nebraska is primarily playing out the season as the attention turns to its coaching search. However, giving up nearly 13 points to this Wisconsin offense seems risky.

Northwestern at Purdue (-19.5) – Total of 48 points

The victory over Illinois made things simple for Purdue’s race for the Big Ten West title. If the Boilermakers can beat Northwestern and win at Indiana next weekend, all they need is one loss by Iowa to capture the division crown. The first step is winning in West Lafayette against the beleaguered Northwestern Wildcats. Northwestern has not won since the opening weekend of the season.

Indiana at Michigan State (-10.5) – Total of 47.5 points

After a disastrous 2-4 start, the Michigan State Spartans have rebounded nicely and sit one win shy of bowl eligibility. The first shot at a sixth win comes this Saturday when the Spartans host Indiana as a 10.5-point favorite. Indiana has lost seven straight after beginning the season 3-0, and while they have not made an official announcement, it appears mobile threat Dexter Williams is going to start at quarterback. Williams has little experience, but he may be able to find enough success against a vulnerable MSU secondary to keep this game close.

Ohio State (-27.5) at Maryland – Total of 64.5 points

The Ohio State Buckeyes steamrolled Indiana to improve to 10-0, with Maryland the only thing standing between them and 11-0, heading into their game against Michigan. The most noteworthy news of the week was the injury to Miyan Williams. The ankle injury forced him to be carted off the field, and he joined TreVeyon Henderson on the sideline. However, Ryan Day put the Buckeyes’ concerns to rest, saying that he’d be “shocked” if both players were not available at Maryland. The Terrapins are in a tailspin and got curb-stomped by Penn State last Saturday, but they are at least capable of scoring a few points to push the total over 64.5 points.

Penn State (-19.5) at Rutgers – Total of 44.5 points

The Penn State Nittany Lions have established themselves as the best third-place team in the country, and that is not said as a back-handed compliment. James Franklin’s squad has an excellent defense with consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks and a strong ground game led by freshmen running backs. They beat Maryland handily again and can finish 10-2 by closing the season with a pair of wins. Rutgers got a late touchdown last week against Michigan State, but they are significantly overmatched at every spot against the Nittany Lions.

Iowa at Minnesota (-3) – Total of 32.5 points

The lowest point total of the week, and one of the lowest you’ll ever see, goes to the clash between Iowa and Minnesota. The Hawkeyes can win the Big Ten West by winning this week and finishing the season with a win over Nebraska on Black Friday. Minnesota will need to beat Iowa and Wisconsin, plus have Purdue lose to Northwestern or Indiana. The Gophers enter the contest as three-point favorites, but all eyes will be on whether or not these offenses can find the end zone.