It’s already Week 12 of the college football season, meaning there are precious few games left to play. Let’s look at BetMGM’s college football odds to see which teams are expected to win in blowout fashion.

Here are the biggest NCAAF spreads this week, ranked from highest to lowest:

College Football Odds Week 12: Biggest NCAAF Spreads This Week

Rank Matchup Spread 1 Massachusetts at Texas A&M Texas A&M -33.5 2 Ohio State at Maryland Ohio State -27.5 3 Louisiana at Florida State Florida State -23.5 4 Georgia at Kentucky Georgia -22.5 5 Tennessee at South Carolina Tennessee -21.5 6 Boston College at Notre Dame Notre Dame -21 7 Georgia Tech at North Carolina North Carolina -20.5 8 Miami at Clemson Clemson -19.5 T9 Illinois at Michigan Michigan -17.5 T9 Northwestern at Purdue Purdue -17.5

1. Massachusetts at Texas A&M (-33.5)

Just as Jimbo Fisher’s seat was getting very warm, the Texas A&M Aggies (3-7) get a much-needed reprieve. Things have gone from bad to worse in College Station, as the Aggies have dropped six straight. Surely, they’ll grab an easy win on Saturday?

2. Ohio State (-27.5) at Maryland

Ryan Day’s Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0) are cruising, and quarterback C.J. Stroud is the Heisman favorite at +130. The Maryland Terrapins (6-4) have already reached bowl eligibility but have lost two straight games by a combined score of 53-10.

3. Louisiana at Florida State (-23.5)

The Florida State Seminoles (7-3) have been dominant lately, winning three straight games by a combined score of 124 to 22. They get a non-conference game against a Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-5) team hoping to avoid missing a bowl in the first year without Billy Napier.

4. Georgia (-22.5) at Kentucky

Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs (10-0) are the best team in the country, while the Kentucky Wildcats (6-4) just lost to Vanderbilt.

5. Tennessee (-21.5) at South Carolina

Having the top-scoring offense in the country is one way to rack up wins as the Tennesse Volunteers (9-1) look to make their case to the playoff committee.

6. Boston College at Notre Dame (-21)

Marcus Freeman has sorted a few things out after a bumpy start to the season. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3) have won four straight games and look to keep rolling in a soft matchup.

7. Georgia Tech at North Carolina (-20.5)

The North Carolina Tar Heels (9-1) are the best team no one is talking about and have a superb talent at quarterback in Drake Maye. If he were eligible, Maye would likely be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft this season.

8. Miami at Clemson (-19.5)

The Clemson Tigers (9-1) may not be as good as in years past, but they should continue cruising against weak opposition. Mario Cristobal’s first year in charge of the Miami Hurricanes (5-5) has been an abject disaster.

T9. Illinois at Michigan (-17.5)

A few weeks ago, this looked like a marquee matchup, but the Illinois Fighting Illini (7-3) have now lost two straight games to Michigan State and Purdue.

T9. Northwestern at Purdue (-17.5)

Speak of the devil. The Purdue Boilermakers (6-4) are 17.5-point favorites at home against a Northwestern Wildcats (1-9) team still looking for its first win in the United States.