College Football Odds Week 12: SEC Football Spreads this Week

Saturday, November 19

Austin Peay at Alabama – 12:00 p.m. ET, SEC Network/ESPN+

To start things off in an SEC football-filled weekend, the Crimson Tide will host Austin Peay. While Bryce Young looks to add to his already impressive year. Many believe Alabama will dominate their opponent this week, but could the Governors shock the world?

ETSU at Mississippi State – 12:00 p.m. ET, SEC Network/ESPN+

Mississippi State will host ETSU with a noon kickoff in the south. Will Rogers and the Bulldogs look to bounce back after taking a beating at home against Georgia. While this should be an easy win for the Mike Leach-led Bulldogs, stranger things have happened. Nonetheless, expect the Bulldogs to handle business at home.

UMass at Texas A&M (-33.5) – 12:00 p.m. ET, SEC Network/ESPN+

Texas A&M will host UMass this weekend. The Aggies are favored by the most significant spread within the SEC. This should be an obvious win for Texas A&M, but with how they have played in recent weeks, nothing is guaranteed. Will the Aggies be able to break their six-game losing streak?

Florida (-14.5) at Vanderbilt – 12:00 p.m. ET, SEC Network

The Florida Gators will travel into Vanderbilt territory for an in-conference showdown. Florida is coming off of a huge win over South Carolina at home. Anthony Richardson and the Gators look to carry the momentum on the road to close the season strong. However, don’t expect the Commodores to lie down on their home field.

Georgia (-22.5) at Kentucky – 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

The Bulldogs will travel to Lexington to play Kentucky in what could be the game of the week. Georgia has yet to meet their match as they remain undefeated, but Will Levis and the Wildcats look to prove otherwise. Kentucky will have to be on top of its game if they plan to keep up with Georgia, led by quarterback Stetson Bennett. Could this be the week the No. 1 Bulldogs get upset?

Western Kentucky at Auburn (-6.5) – 4:00 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Auburn will host Western Kentucky in their last home game of the year. Interim head coach Cadillac Williams will look to get the Tigers back on track with the hopes of a bowl game fading away. On the flip side, the Hilltoppers have their eyes set on stealing a win on the road.

Ole Miss (-3.5) at Arkansas – 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

The Rebels will travel to Arkansas in another SEC showdown to play the Razorbacks. Arkansas has lost two close games in their last couple of matchups. KJ Jefferson looks to continue his stellar year and help the Hogs defend their home turf. On the other hand, Ole Miss will have its own plans as they look to rebound from its heartbreaking loss to Alabama last weekend.

New Mexico State at Missouri (-28.5) – 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

New Mexico heads into Missouri with hopes of upsetting the Tigers. Missouri has been playing well of late and looks to collect another win in a culture-changing season. Despite their close losses this year, it’s evident that the Tigers are a playmaker or two away from being very competitive. This should be an easy game for Missouri at home.

Tennessee (-21.5) at South Carolina – 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Hendon Hooker and the Volunteers will travel to Williams-Brice Stadium to challenge the Gamecocks. Tennessee is coming off a big win over Missouri, while the Gamecocks are looking to bounce back from their embarrassing loss to Florida. The Volunteers are outside the playoff picture and need a win to keep their hopes alive. Meanwhile, Shane Beamer and South Carolina would like to ruin their chances with a win.

UAB at LSU (-14.5) – 9:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2

The final game within the SEC will be between UAB and LSU as the Blazers head into Death Valley. Jayden Daniels and his fellow Tiger teammates look to handle business on their home field. Can LSU cover the spread?