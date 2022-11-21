There are seven Big Ten games this week, and every conference team is in action for this final week of the regular season. It is often said you should “throw out the records for rivalry games,” but no one ever told you to throw out the point spread!

The lines are as follows:

Matchup Point Spread Total Michigan at Ohio State Ohio State (-7.5) 57 points Michigan State at Penn State Penn State (-18) 52.5 points Nebraska at Iowa Iowa (-10.5) 38 points Minnesota at Wisconsin Wisconsin (-3) 34.5 points Illinois at Northwestern Illinois (-14) 37 points Purdue at Indiana Purdue (-10.5) 55.5 points Rutgers at Maryland Maryland (-14) 49 points

College Football Odds Week 13: Big Ten Football Spreads This Week

Michigan at Ohio State (-7.5) – Total of 57 points

Both teams’ entire season, and the conference as a whole, have been leading up to this. “The Game” finishes off the regular season for both teams, and the stakes could not be higher for either side. The winner will be the Big Ten East Champion, one game away from the College Football Playoff. The loser might be eliminated from contention. Even without that on the line, these two schools are bitter rivals, and beating the other is always the primary objective 365 days of the year. No. 2 Ohio State is the favorite by 7.5 points, with the over/under total sitting at 57. The Buckeyes have questions about the health of Miyan Williams, TreVeyon Henderson, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (who has barely played). They have also been outgained in two of the past three weeks. Michigan barely squeaked by Illinois at home, and star running back Blake Corum left the contest with a knee injury.

Michigan State at Penn State (-18) – Total of 52.5 points

The Penn State Nittany Lions dispatched Rutgers to move to 9-2 and are one win at home from finishing 10-2, which would likely land a New Year’s Six bowl berth. That is an excellent season by nearly any standard. The Michigan State Spartans had won three of four and looked poised for bowl eligibility, but lost in double-overtime at home to the Indiana Hoosiers despite IU only completing one pass in regulation. The Nittany Lions are favored by 18-points, with the total at 52.5 points.

Nebraska at Iowa (-10.5) – Total of 38 points

The Iowa Hawkeyes came from behind and knocked off the Minnesota Golden Gophers to set up a home game against Nebraska, which would secure the Big Ten West title. Nebraska almost beat Wisconsin but managed to lose another close game. The Hawkeyes are favored by 10.5 points. No one does traveling trophy games like the Big Ten, as the Hawkeyes and Huskers will battle on Black Friday for the Heroes Trophy.

Minnesota at Wisconsin (-3) – Total of 34.5 points

Another traveling trophy game, these two West foes play annually for Paul Bunyan’s Axe. The Golden Gophers have fallen off a cliff in the second half, and the offense is completely helpless. Wisconsin made the switch to Jim Leonhard and needs a win in this contest just to get to a bowl game. If they fall to 5-7, is Leonhard the permanent choice for the Badgers? The total is only 34.5 points, but it’s hard to take an over with these teams.

Illinois (-14) at Northwestern – Total of 37 points

Illinois lost an absolute heartbreaker at Michigan and saw the faint hope of winning the Big Ten West disappear. They’ll try to finish on a high note with a win over Northwestern in the Land of Lincoln Trophy. Northwestern is riding a ten-game losing skid.

Purdue (-10.5) at Indiana – Total of 55.5 points

Purdue will know by kickoff whether or not they can win the West with a victory over Indiana. If Iowa loses, they’ll be playing for the division title. IU will be starting Dexter Williams for the second time after he won his first start at Michigan State. He did so while only completing one pass in regulation as IU relied on a ground attack. The total is 55.5 points which seems like a lot for a game that might be played in adverse conditions. The in-state rivals will battle for the Old Oaken Bucket.

Rutgers at Maryland (-14) – Total of 49

What to make of the Terrapins? They were competitive against Michigan and Ohio State but sit at 6-5 on the season. Rutgers is not progressing the way many expected under Greg Schiano. The two newest members of the Big Ten finish the regular season in College Park, with the home team favored by two scores and a point total of 49.