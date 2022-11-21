The final week of the regular season is here, and it’s set to be a good one. Let’s look at BetMGM’s college football odds to see which teams are heavy favorites for rivalry weekend.

Here are the biggest NCAAF spreads this week, ranked from highest to lowest:

College Football Odds Week 13: Biggest NCAAF Spreads This Week

Rank Matchup Spread 1 Georgia Tech at Georgia Georgia -35.5 2 Utah at Colorado Utah -29.5 3 Auburn at Alabama Alabama -21.5 T4 Middle Tennessee State at Florida International Middle Tennessee State -20.5 T4 Army at Massachusetts Army -20.5 T6 Central Florida at South Florida Central Florida -18.5 T6 UTEP at UTSA UTSA -18.5 T8 Michigan State at Penn State Penn State -17.5 T8 UAB at Louisiana Tech UAB -17.5 10 Utah State at Boise State Boise State -15.5

1. Georgia Tech at Georgia (-35.5)

The largest spread of the weekend should be no surprise, as the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (11-0) are expected to roll over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-6). A week ago, Georgia had a lackluster 16-6 win over the Kentucky Wildcats, while Georgia Tech pulled off a 21-17 upset win over the North Carolina Tar Heels, who are headed to the ACC Championship game.

2. Utah (-29.5) at Colorado

This game does not figure to remain competitive for long, as the Colorado Buffaloes (1-10) are among the worst teams in the country. Whoever is named the next head coach for this program has their work cut out for them, as this is not a pretty picture currently.

3. Auburn at Alabama (-21.5)

The Iron Bowl is expected to be a blowout win for the Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2), who won this matchup in overtime a year ago. Carnell “Cadillac” Williams has led his team to two straight victories as the interim coach, but does the ride stop here?

T4. Middle Tennessee State (-20.5) at Florida International

It’s been another tough season for the Florida International Golden Panthers (4-7), who are in Year One under Mike MacIntyre. They’ve lost their last three games by a combined score of 144 to 27 and are a heavy underdog yet again in Week 13.

T4. Army (-20.5) at Massachusetts

Don Brown is 1-10 in his first year coaching the Massachusetts Minutemen, although they looked better than anticipated defensively in a 20-3 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies a week ago.

T6. Central Florida (-18.5) at South Florida

The UCF Knights (8-3) stumbled in a 17-14 loss to the Navy Midshipmen in Week 12. Gus Malzahn’s squad is anticipated to get back on track in a big way against a South Florida Bulls team that has bottomed out at 1-10.

T6. UTEP at UTSA (-18.5)

Jeff Traylor is cooking with gas yet again this season. A year after finishing with a 12-2 record, the UTSA Road Runners are 9-2 after pulling off eight straight wins.

T8. Michigan State at Penn State (-17.5)

Sparty paid Mel Tucker a lot of money, yet they now find themselves in a must-win situation to make a bowl game. The Michigan State Spartans (5-6) were upset by the Indiana Hoosiers a week ago and now must travel to face a 9-2 Penn State Nittany Lions team.

T8. UAB (-17.5) at Louisiana Tech

It’s been a down season for the UAB Blazers (5-6), who must find a win to make a bowl game despite typically being the cream of the crop in the C-USA. The good news is that the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-8) are reeling in Year One under Sonny Cumbie.

10. Utah State at Boise State (-15.5)

A year after winning the Mountain West Championship, the Utah State Aggies (6-5) have fallen into the middle of the pack in the conference. The Boise State Broncos (8-3) have already clinched home-field advantage in this year’s championship game.