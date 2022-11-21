College Football Odds Week 13: SEC Football Spread this Week

Thursday, November 24

Mississippi State at Ole Miss (-3) – 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

To kick off rivalry week in the SEC, the Bulldogs will travel down the road to challenge the Rebels. Will Rogers and company look to finish the regular season strong by defeating their rival. Jaxson Dart and the Rebels have other plans in mind as they look to defend their home field. This will be a Thanksgiving night dogfight.

Friday, November 25

Arkansas (-4.5) at Missouri – 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Another matchup to watch this weekend will be between the Razorbacks and the Tigers. KJ Jefferson will lead the Hogs into enemy territory, hoping for a win under the lights on Friday night. On the other hand, Missouri will eye their final home victory of the year. Arkansas enters as the early favorite, but don’t be surprised if this one goes down to the wire.

Florida at Florida State (-9.5) – 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC

In one of the most historic rivalries of all time, the Gators will travel on the road into battle against their ACC rival, the Seminoles. Florida State has returned to the program’s winning ways and will look to put a stamp on its impressive regular season. Nonetheless, Anthony Richardson and Florida will look to do the same. Could the Gators pull off an upset?

Saturday, November 26

South Carolina at Clemson (-14.5) – 12:00 p.m. ET, ABC

The Gamecocks will head into Death Valley for a showdown with the Clemson Tigers. South Carolina is coming off an impressive win over the Volunteers this past weekend that stunned the nation. On the flip side, the Tigers are fresh off a dominant win of their own. With two programs at an all-time high in confidence, the Palmetto Bowl could be the game of the week.

Georgia Tech at Georgia (-34.5) – 12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

Georgia will host Georgia Tech in yet another in-state rivalry. Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs enter as heavy favorites over the Yellow Jackets. It will be a tall task to overcome for Georgia Tech, but if they can manage to put points on the Bulldog defense, this game could be closer than expected. However, expect a beatdown from the Bulldogs in this one.

Louisville at Kentucky (-3.5) – 3:00 p.m. ET, SEC Network

The battle in Kentucky will take place on Saturday between the Cardinals and the Wildcats. Will Levis and Kentucky enter as favorites at home, but this will be no easy win. Louisville has had a strong season and would love to finish the regular season with a victory over a rival. This game could be an interesting one to watch.

Auburn at Alabama (-21.5) – 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Auburn will travel to Tuscaloosa in an attempt to upset the Crimson Tide in a rivalry week classic. Alabama opens as heavy favorites but has a history of playing down to their opponents this season. Meanwhile, the Tigers have been inconsistent this year, but Bama should expect to get their best come Saturday. Could this be another last-minute thriller from the Tigers, or will the Crimson Tide dominate as expected?

LSU (-8.5) at Texas A&M – 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

The Aggies will host LSU at home in what should be a fun game to watch. Although unlikely, the Jayden Daniels-led Tigers have finished the year strong and hope to somehow find their way into the college football playoffs. However, Texas A&M stands between LSU and that dream. Expect the Aggies to go down swinging in their last game of the season at home.

Tennessee (-14.5) at Vanderbilt – 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

In the final SEC rivalry game, the Volunteers travel on the road to play the Commodores at home. Tennessee is coming off an embarrassing loss to USC this past weekend and will look to end their season on a positive note. Not to mention, the Vols’ Heisman candidate, Hendon Hooker, suffered a season-ending injury in their previous loss to the Gamecocks. Nonetheless, Tennessee backup Joe Milton III has plenty of experience under center. Vanderbilt will have a chance against a Vols’ defense that has struggled to stop the passing game this season. This could be a fun game and may be closer than anticipated.