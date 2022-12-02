College Football Odds Week 14: Big Ten Football Spreads This Week

There is only one Big Ten game this week as the winner of the Big Ten East faces off with the winner of the Big Ten West in the Big Ten Championship on Saturday night in Indianapolis.

The line and total are as follows:

Michigan (-17) vs. Purdue – Total of 51.5 points

The Michigan Wolverines earned the right to compete for the Big Ten Championship with a 12-0 record that was finished off with a dominant second half and victory over rival Ohio State in Columbus. The Wolverines are now No. 2 in the country and will likely make the College Football Playoff regardless of the outcome of this conference title game. Michigan is outscoring opponents by an average of 27.1 points per game, and the only real scare all season was in the penultimate week against Illinois. They’ve used a dominant defense and running game to pave the way for success, but last week, a bevy of explosive plays punished the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Big Ten West also came down to the final week of action, with the Iowa Hawkeyes losing to Nebraska on Black Friday. That loss opened the door for the Boilermakers, and Purdue walked right through with a 30-16 win over the hobbled Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington. The Boilermakers beat Illinois, Northwestern, and Indiana to close the season at 8-4 (6-3). They outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game but proved to be the best the West offers.

The biggest issue for Purdue figures to be slowing down Michigan’s ground attack. The Boilermakers surrendered 3.81 yards per carry, and several opponents found great success rushing the ball against them. The Wolverines will relish taking advantage of that, with an average of 5.62 yards per carry in 2022. Michigan is also adept at harassing the passer, so Purdue will need to protect Aidan O’Connell to give him time to find Payne Durham and Charlie Jones. Michigan has 32 sacks, and the defense can cause a lot of problems for Purdue’s offense. Taking away O’Connell’s primary target will force other receivers to step up, and that’s not something they have been able to do much this season.

The Big Ten Championship game kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday night on FOX.