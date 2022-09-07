The 2022 college football season ramps up with a jam-packed set of games for Week 2. Let’s look at BetMGM’s college football odds for this week.

Here are the biggest NCAAF spreads this week, ranked from highest to lowest:

College Football Odds Week 2: Biggest NCAAF Spreads This Week

Rank Matchup Spread 1 Arkansas State at Ohio State Ohio State -43.5 2 Akron at Michigan State Michigan State -34.5 3 Kent State at Oklahoma Oklahoma -33.5 4 Massachusetts at Toledo Toledo -28 5 Maryland at Charlotte Maryland -27.5 6 Southern Miss at Miami Miami -25.5 7 Ohio at Penn State Penn State -24.5 8 San Jose State at Auburn Auburn -23.5 9 Georgia Southern at Nebraska Nebraska -23.5 10 Syracuse at Connecticut Syracuse -22.5

1. Arkansas State at Ohio State (-43.5)

The Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) picked up a win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish by a final score of 21-10. C.J. Stroud and company are expected to have a much easier go of things in Week 2 against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-0).

2. Akron at Michigan State (-34.5)

Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans (1-0) struggled at times in Week 1 but pulled away for a 35-13 win over Western Michigan. Yet another MAC team awaits in Week 2 against an Akron Zips (1-0) team that struggled to get past St. Francis in Week 1.

3. Kent State at Oklahoma (-33.5)

Brent Venables and company beat UTEP 45-13 and are again huge favorites in Week 2 as they host the Kent State Golden Flashes (0-1). The latter has one of the most challenging schedules of any Group of 5 teams in the country (Washington, Oklahoma, LIU, Georgia).

4. Massachusetts at Toledo (-28)

Don Brown has a long rebuild in front of him for the Massachusetts Minutemen (0-1). A trip to face the Toledo Rockets is expected to result in yet another lopsided loss.

5. Maryland (-27.5) at Charlotte

Will Healy and the Charlotte 49ers are now 0-2 after dropping to the Florida Atlantic Owls in a blowout and then losing 41-24 to FCS school William & Mary.

6. Southern Miss at Miami (-25.5)

The Miami Hurricanes (1-0) are 25.5-point favorites over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (0-1).

7. Ohio at Penn State (-24.5)

The Ohio Bobcats (1-0) look to pull off a second straight upset as they head to Happy Valley to face James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0). Sean Clifford and company pulled off a narrow 35-31 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers to start the season on the right foot.

8. San Jose State at Auburn (-23.5)

The San Jose State Spartans (1-0) nearly lost to FCS school Portland State in the opener but pulled off a 21-17 win. The Auburn Tigers (1-0) await as 23.5-point favorites.

9. Georgia Southern at Nebraska (-23.5)

Scott Frost’s seat continues to get warmer. The Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-1) lost to the Northwestern Wildcats in the opener and then were tied 1-1 with the North Dakota Fighting Hawks before pulling away late in Week 1.

10. Syracuse (-22.5) at Connecticut

Fresh off a dominant upset of the Louisville Cardinals, Dino Babers and the Syracuse Orange (1-0) are 22.5-point favorites over the Connecticut Huskies (1-1).