College Football Odds Week 2: Biggest NCAAF Spreads This Week
John David Yonke
The 2022 college football season ramps up with a jam-packed set of games for Week 2. Let’s look at BetMGM’s college football odds for this week.
Here are the biggest NCAAF spreads this week, ranked from highest to lowest:
College Football Odds Week 2: Biggest NCAAF Spreads This Week
Rank
Matchup
Spread
1
Arkansas State at Ohio State
Ohio State -43.5
2
Akron at Michigan State
Michigan State -34.5
3
Kent State at Oklahoma
Oklahoma -33.5
4
Massachusetts at Toledo
Toledo -28
5
Maryland at Charlotte
Maryland -27.5
6
Southern Miss at Miami
Miami -25.5
7
Ohio at Penn State
Penn State -24.5
8
San Jose State at Auburn
Auburn -23.5
9
Georgia Southern at Nebraska
Nebraska -23.5
10
Syracuse at Connecticut
Syracuse -22.5
1. Arkansas State at Ohio State (-43.5)
The Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) picked up a win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish by a final score of 21-10. C.J. Stroud and company are expected to have a much easier go of things in Week 2 against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-0).
2. Akron at Michigan State (-34.5)
Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans (1-0) struggled at times in Week 1 but pulled away for a 35-13 win over Western Michigan. Yet another MAC team awaits in Week 2 against an Akron Zips (1-0) team that struggled to get past St. Francis in Week 1.
3. Kent State at Oklahoma (-33.5)
Brent Venables and company beat UTEP 45-13 and are again huge favorites in Week 2 as they host the Kent State Golden Flashes (0-1). The latter has one of the most challenging schedules of any Group of 5 teams in the country (Washington, Oklahoma, LIU, Georgia).
4. Massachusetts at Toledo (-28)
Don Brown has a long rebuild in front of him for the Massachusetts Minutemen (0-1). A trip to face the Toledo Rockets is expected to result in yet another lopsided loss.
5. Maryland (-27.5) at Charlotte
Will Healy and the Charlotte 49ers are now 0-2 after dropping to the Florida Atlantic Owls in a blowout and then losing 41-24 to FCS school William & Mary.
6. Southern Miss at Miami (-25.5)
The Miami Hurricanes (1-0) are 25.5-point favorites over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (0-1).
7. Ohio at Penn State (-24.5)
The Ohio Bobcats (1-0) look to pull off a second straight upset as they head to Happy Valley to face James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0). Sean Clifford and company pulled off a narrow 35-31 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers to start the season on the right foot.
8. San Jose State at Auburn (-23.5)
The San Jose State Spartans (1-0) nearly lost to FCS school Portland State in the opener but pulled off a 21-17 win. The Auburn Tigers (1-0) await as 23.5-point favorites.
9. Georgia Southern at Nebraska (-23.5)
Scott Frost’s seat continues to get warmer. The Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-1) lost to the Northwestern Wildcats in the opener and then were tied 1-1 with the North Dakota Fighting Hawks before pulling away late in Week 1.
10. Syracuse (-22.5) at Connecticut
Fresh off a dominant upset of the Louisville Cardinals, Dino Babers and the Syracuse Orange (1-0) are 22.5-point favorites over the Connecticut Huskies (1-1).
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.