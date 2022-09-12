The college football world sets its sight on Week 3 with another full slate of games on the board. Let’s look at BetMGM’s college football odds to see who the largest favorites are this weekend.

Here are the biggest NCAAF spreads this week, ranked from highest to lowest:

College Football Odds Week 3: Biggest NCAAF Spreads This Week

Rank Matchup Spread 1 UL Monroe at Alabama Alabama -49.5 2 Connecticut at Michigan Michigan -47.5 3 Akron at Tennessee Tennessee -46.5 4 Louisiana Tech at Clemson Clemson -32.5 5 Toledo at Ohio State Ohio State -31.5 T6 Georgia at South Carolina Georgia -24.5 T6 South Florida at Florida Florida -24.5 8 Ohio at Iowa State Iowa State -21.5 9 Cincinnati at Miami (OH) Cincinnati -19.5 T9 Eastern Michigan at Arizona State Arizona State -19.5

1. UL Monroe at Alabama (-49.5)

The Crimson Tide (2-0) get some reprieve after a nailbiter against the Texas Longhorns in Week 2. These two share a common opponent, as the UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1) lost 52-10 against Texas in Week 1.

2. Connecticut at Michigan (-47.5)

Jim Mora and the Connecticut Huskies (1-2) head to the big house as sizable underdogs. The Huskies dropped 48-14 to the Syracuse Orange a week ago.

3. Akron at Tennessee (-46.5)

This will be the second time that Josh Heupel’s squad faces a MAC school this season, and oddsmakers expect it to go similarly to the 53-10 thumping the Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) put on the Ball State Cardinals in Week 1.

4. Louisiana Tech at Clemson (-32.5)

Is Clemson back? The Tigers (2-0) look to make it three straight blowout victories to start the season as they host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1), who Sonny Cumbie coaches.

5. Toledo at Ohio State (-31.5)

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0) get another soft matchup after beating the Arkansas Stat Redwolves 45-12 in Week 1.

T6. Georgia (-24.5) at South Carolina

The first road team on the list is the Georgia Bulldogs (2-0), who walk into Columbia as 24.5-point favorites. Shane Beamer’s team returns home after a 44-30 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

T6. South Florida at Florida (-24.5)

The Florida Gators (1-1) have already had quite the roller coaster this season, beating the Utah Utes in the opener only to fall to the Kentucky Wildcats at the swamp in Week 2. An easier matchup against the South Florida Bulls (1-1) awaits.

8. Ohio at Iowa State (-21.5)

Is this a potential letdown spot for the Iowa State Cyclones (2-0) after picking up the first Cy-Hawk trophy win in the Matt Campbell era? The oddsmakers don’t seem to think so.

T9. Cincinnati (-19.5) at Miami (OH)

The second and final road team on this list is the Cincinnati Bearcats (1-1). They’ll battle with the Miami RedHawks (1-1), who fell 37-13 in a solid showing against the Kentucky Wildcats in the opener but picked up a win last week.

T9. Eastern Michigan at Arizona State (-19.5)

PAC-12 After Dark sees the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1) installed as 19.5-point favorites over the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1).