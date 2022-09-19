College Football Odds Week 4: Biggest NCAAF Spreads This Week
John David Yonke
Week 4 of the 2022 college football season is right around the corner. Let’s look at BetMGM’s college football odds to see who the most significant favorites are this weekend.
Here are the biggest NCAAF spreads this week, ranked from highest to lowest:
Rank
Matchup
Spread
1
Kent State at Georgia
Georgia -44.5
2
Bowling Green at Mississippi State
Mississippi State -30
3
New Mexico at LSU
LSU -29.5
4
Florida International at Western Kentucky
Western Kentucky -28
T5
Akron at Liberty
Liberty -26.5
T5
Middle Tennessee State at Miami (FL)
Miami (FL) -26.5
T5
Central Michigan at Penn State
Penn State -26.5
8
Nevada at Air Force
Air Force -24.5
9
Charlotte at South Carolina
South Carolina -22.5
10
UCLA at Colorado
UCLA -20.5
1. Kent State at Georgia (-44.5)
Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs (3-0) are the biggest favorites on the board, and the margin isn’t particularly slim. Georgia is expected to keep the unbeaten record alive at home against a MAC school.
2. Bowling Green at Mississippi State (-30)
Yet another MAC team is on the road against an SEC team, and it should not surprise which side is the heavy favorite. Mike Leach and company look to rebound after a 31-16 loss to the LSU Tigers a week ago.
3. New Mexico at LSU (-29.5)
Speaking of the Tigers (2-1), they’re a -29.5 favorite at home in Week 4 against the New Mexico Lobos (2-1).
4. Florida International at Western Kentucky (-28)
Did the Florida International Golden Panthers bottom out at 1-11 a year ago? New head coach Mike MacIntyre is off to a 1-1 start, but his squad is a four-touchdown underdog in Week 4.
T5. Akron at Liberty (-26.5)
Hugh Freeze’s Liberty Flames (2-1) lost a 37-36 nailbiter to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Week 3. How will his team respond against an inferior opponent?
T5. Middle Tennessee State at Miami (-26.5)
Mario Cristobal had a chance to grab his first marquee win with the Miami Hurricanes (2-1), but they fell 17-9 to the Texas A&M Aggies a week ago. Next up is a bounce-back spot where they are -26.5 favorites at home.
T5. Central Michigan at Penn State (-26.5)
The Penn State Nittany Lions are 3-0 with quality wins on the road against the Purdue Boilermakers and the Auburn Tigers. They’re heavy favorites to stay undefeated.
8. Nevada at Air Force (-24.5)
The Air Force Falcons (2-1) suffered an upset loss to the Wyoming Cowboys in Week 3. Troy Calhoun’s squad is expected to roll this week against the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-2), who have lost two straight.
9. Charlotte at South Carolina (-22.5)
It hasn’t been the start that Shane Beamer hoped for in 2022. His team is 1-2 to start the year but is expected to find a win in Week 4 against a 1-3 Charlotte 49ers team.
10. UCLA (-20.5) at Colorado
The only road favorite to make this list, Chip Kelly’s UCLA Bruins are 3-0 and averaging 40.7 points per game.
