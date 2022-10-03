College Football Odds Week 6: Biggest NCAAF Spreads This Week
John David Yonke
Week 6 is shaping up to be a good one in college football, with plenty of intriguing matchups on the board to choose from. Let’s look at BetMGM’s college football odds to see who the most significant favorites are this weekend.
Here are the biggest NCAAF spreads this week, ranked from highest to lowest:
Rank
Matchup
Spread
1
Auburn at Georgia
Georgia -28.5
2
South Florida at Cincinnati
Cincinnati -27.5
3
Liberty at Massachusetts
Liberty -25.5
T4
Ohio State at Michigan State
Ohio State -24.5
T4
Texas A&M at Alabama
Alabama -24.5
6
Michigan at Indiana
Michigan -21.5
7
Clemson at Boston College
Clemson -20.5
8
Appalachian State at Texas State
Appalachian State -19.5
9
Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
Ole Miss -18.5
10
Army at Wake Forest
Wake Forest -15.5
1. Auburn at Georgia (-28.5)
The Auburn Tigers (3-2) have a lame duck head coach, and it’s only a matter of time before Bryan Harsin is fired, so this season could get ugly in a hurry. The Georgia Bulldogs (5-0) look to get back on track after almost falling to the Missouri Tigers last week and looking unimpressive for two straight games.
2. South Florida at Cincinnati (-27.5)
The Jeff Scott era has been a disaster for the South Florida Bulls (1-4), as he’s just 4-22 overall. Year 3 could be his last if things don’t turn around in a hurry, and another formidable opponent awaits in the Cincinnati Bearcats (4-1).
3. Liberty (-25.5) at Massachusetts
Hugh Freeze continues his masterful coaching job at Liberty as the Flames are 4-1, with their only loss coming by one point to Wake Forest.
T4. Ohio State (-24.5) at Michigan State
Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans (2-3) have already lost more games than they did a season ago. The going doesn’t get any easier in Week 6 as the Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0) come to town. The Buckeyes lead the nation with 48.8 points per game.
T4. Texas A&M at Alabama (-24.5)
The Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0) are on the hunt for revenge after falling in this matchup a year ago. All eyes will be on quarterback Bryce Young, who left last week’s game with a throwing shoulder injury, and Nick Saban, who Jimbo Fisher pestered for most of the offseason.
6. Michigan (-21.5) at Indiana
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines (5-0) are averaging 45.4 points per game offensively while allowing just 11.6 points per game defensively. Will that dominance carry over into Big Ten play?
7. Clemson (-20.5) at Boston College
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers (5-0) are rolling. This is a potential letdown spot after monumental victories over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and NC State Wolfpack during the last two weeks.
8. Appalachian State (-19.5) at Texas State
The Texas State Bobcats (2-3) are one of the worst teams in the country, and Jake Spavital is firmly on the hot seat.
9. Ole Miss (-18.5) at Vanderbilt
The Lane Train kept chugging in Week 5 with a home victory over the Kentucky Wildcats. The Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) look to stay undefeated and are a three-score favorite in Week 6.
10. Army at Wake Forest (-15.5)
Wake Forest is 4-1, with its only loss coming in overtime to Clemson. A year ago, this game was a shootout when the Demon Deacons pulled off a 70-56 win at West Point.
