College Football Odds Week 7: Big Ten Football Spreads This Week

There are five Big Ten games this week, including a much-anticipated Top Ten clash between Michigan and Penn State. The lines have been released and are as follows:

Matchup Spread Point Total Penn State at Michigan Michigan (-7) 51.5 Minnesota at Illinois Minnesota (-6.5) 39 Wisconsin at Michigan State Wisconsin (7.5) 47.5 Nebraska at Purdue Purdue (-14) 57.5 Maryland at Indiana Maryland (-10.5) 61.5

Penn State at Michigan (-7) – Total of 51.5

It is fair to say that both teams feel excellent about the defensive side of the ball and the running game. However, there are questions surrounding the passing game’s big-play ability. After weeks of beating up on lesser opponents, we’ll finally see what each team can do as two Big Ten East heavyweights face off in Ann Arbor. The winner will be the primary challenger to Ohio State for the Big Ten East crown. Both teams will look to shut down the opposing run game and make the quarterback beat them. Will Sean Clifford or J.J. McCarthy make the necessary plays on third and long to propel their team to victory?

Minnesota (-6.5) at Illinois – Total of 39

Illinois knocked off Iowa 9-6 thanks to a defense that continues to stifle opponents. However, the Illini lost quarterback Tommy DeVito to a high-ankle sprain, and backup Artur Sitkowski (formerly of Rutgers) will likely be under center when they kickoff against Minnesota. The Golden Gophers have an excellent defense, and points will be at a premium in Champaign. The winner is set up to contend for the Big Ten West title, while the loser will have a pair of conference losses and will be behind the eight-ball.

Wisconsin (-7.5) at Michigan State – Total of 47.5

What a difference a week makes. Paul Chryst was fired, and Jim Leonhard took over as interim coach. Most assume the permanent head coach position is his to take, and if that’s the case, he showed why on Saturday as the Badgers hammered the Northwestern Wildcats and gained 515 yards of offense. That’s an explosion of offensive output for the Badgers. Michigan State is having a terrible season and does not look close to turning things around. Will Wisconsin continue to find success throwing the ball against a very weak MSU secondary?

Nebraska at Purdue (-14) – Total of 57.5

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have won back-to-back conference games after knocking off Indiana and Rutgers. This Saturday, they’ll have a much tougher challenge as they travel to West Lafayette as 14-point underdogs against the Purdue Boilermakers. Purdue won a challenging game at Maryland to improve to 4-2 and have only close losses to Penn State and Syracuse on the season. The Boilermakers throw it well and have a better-than-expected defense, while Nebraska has improved under interim coach Mickey Joseph.

Maryland (-10.5) at Indiana – Total of 61.5

The Maryland Terrapins will feel they gave a win away with nine costly penalties against Purdue. The defeat kept them from the Top 25 poll and dropped the Terps to 4-2. Taulia Tagovailoa is completing 74% of his passes and gets to face an Indiana defense that has some critical injuries and has struggled more than expected. The Indiana Hoosiers fired its offensive line coach after giving up seven sacks against Michigan and failing to consistently run the ball with any success for much of the past few seasons. Will that change pay dividends immediately? Can the Hoosiers play a complete 60 minutes of football?