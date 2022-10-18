There are five Big Ten games this week, with four conference teams getting a week off. The lines have been released and are as follows:

Matchup Spread Point Total Iowa at Ohio State Ohio State (-29.5) 49.5 Minnesota at Penn State Penn State (-4.5) 44.5 Indiana at Rutgers Rutgers (-3) 45.5 Northwestern at Maryland Maryland (-13.5) 51.5 Purdue at Wisconsin Wisconsin (-2.5) 51.5

Iowa at Ohio State (-29.5) – Total of 49.5

The Ohio State Buckeyes are back after a week off, and they’ll play host to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa has a strong defense but lacks the team speed to slow down the vaunted Ohio State attack. On the other side of the ball, it’s hard to tell how the Hawkeyes score enough to keep this one remotely competitive. Nearly 30 points is a lot to give an Iowa squad that plays at a slow pace, but Ohio State has trounced every conference opponent they’ve matched up against.

Minnesota at Penn State (-4.5) – Total of 44.5

Things have come unglued for a Minnesota team that was considered the favorite in the Big Ten West a few weeks ago. After losing to Purdue, the Gophers were manhandled by Illinois and now have a pair of losses. It’s early in the week, but P.J. Fleck says quarterback Tanner Morgan has a chance to play on Saturday after he was carted off the field against Illinois. The offense did absolutely nothing without him, and this line suggests he’ll give it a go. Penn State will be licking its wounds after getting blasted by Michigan in the second half and failing to win another big game against one of the East’s big two. This is a night game in State College, and the Nittany Lions must have it with Ohio State looming.

Indiana at Rutgers (-3) – Total of 45.5

A pair of reeling teams will meet this Saturday in Piscataway when Indiana (losers of four straight) battles Rutgers (losers of three straight). Both squads started the season 3-0 but have floundered since. Rutgers has a strong defense, particularly against the run, and IU has the league’s worst rushing attack. The Scarlet Knights were terrible enough on offense for most of this season that they fired the offensive coordinator (Sean Gleason) before the bye week they had last Saturday. It is hard to know what to expect from either side, but both teams will view this as a “must-win” in the rugged Big Ten East.

Northwestern at Maryland (-13.5) – Total of 51.5

Maryland is 5-2, but the Terrapins appear to have lost quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa for the foreseeable future. The junior gunslinger was carted off the field in Bloomington after being hit in the knee. The backup is Wake Forest transfer Billy Edwards Jr., a running quarterback with a long way to go as a passer. Northwestern has lost every game since beating Nebraska to open the season, and the offense has regressed to what most expected when the campaign began. This is a difficult matchup to gauge with the injury questions and uncertainty surrounding what Maryland’s attack will look like without an actual passing threat.

Purdue at Wisconsin (-2.5) – Total of 51.5

After a resounding win over Northwestern in Jim Leonhard’s debut as interim head coach, the Badgers came crashing back to reality with a double-overtime loss to Michigan State. Wisconsin still can’t consistently throw the ball, and the defense has looked vulnerable more than Big Ten fans are used to seeing. Meanwhile, Purdue is battling with Illinois for the title of “favorite” in the Big Ten West. While the division is poor, that still matters, and this is a big step for the Boilermakers. With that knowledge, why is Wisconsin favored? The main reason is likely due to history. The Badgers have beaten the Boilers 15 straight times, with the last Purdue victory coming in 2003 when Joe Tiller coached PU. If Purdue can break the hex and get a win in Madison, it would be a massive step toward a division crown.