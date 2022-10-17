It can’t get much better than Week 7’s exciting slate of games, but it’s time to turn our attention to Week 8. Let’s look at BetMGM’s college football odds to see who the most significant favorites are this weekend.

Here are the biggest NCAAF spreads this week, ranked from highest to lowest:

College Football Odds Week 8: Biggest NCAAF Spreads This Week

Rank Matchup Spread 1 Iowa at Ohio State Ohio State -29.5 T2 Colorado at Oregon State Oregon State -245 T2 UNLV at Notre Dame Notre Dame -24.5 T4 San Jose State at New Mexico State San Jose State -21.5 T4 Mississippi State at Alabama Alabama -21.5 6 Boston College at Wake Forest Wake Forest -20.5 7 Akron at Kent State Kent State -19.5 8 Vanderbilt at Missouri Missouri -15.5 9 Florida International at Charlotte Charlotte -14.5 T10 Northwestern at Maryland Maryland -13.5 T10 Fresno State at New Mexico Fresno State -13.5

1. Iowa at Ohio State (-29.5)

The betting market expects the Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0) to take care of business in Week 8 against the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-3). Ryan Day’s squad has won each of its last five games by at least 30 points.

T2. Colorado at Oregon State (-24.5)

The Colorado Buffaloes (1-5) notched their first win of the season and moved to 1-0 under interim coach Mike Sanford. It’s still an uphill climb from here on out, and a trip to Reser Stadium will make it challenging to notch two straight wins.

T2. UNLV at Notre Dame (-24.5)

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-3) have already lost as three-score favorites at home twice this season to the Marshall Thundering Herd and, most recently, the Stanford Cardinal. Marcus Freeman will hope to breathe some life back into his team in a very winnable game.

T4. San Jose State (-21.5) at New Mexico State

Brent Brennan’s San Jose State Spartans (4-2) stumbled in Week 7, falling in the Battle for the Valley Trophy. They’ll look to get back on track against the New Mexico State Aggies (2-5).

T4. Mississippi State at Alabama (-21.5)

Nick Saban will not be thrilled with last week’s loss and hopes to rejuvenate his team in time for Week 8. The Crimson Tide strolled into Starkville a year ago and won 49-9 in dominant fashion.

6. Boston College at Wake Forest (-20.5)

Star quarterback Sam Hartman and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-1) look to keep rolling as they enter off a bye week.

7. Akron at Kent State (-19.5)

Sean Lewis’s team is just 2-5 but is receiving a lot of love in the betting market for this winnable home game against the lowly Akron Zips (1-6).

8. Vanderbilt at Missouri (-15.5)

The Missouri Tigers are 2-4 overall and 0-3 in SEC play, yet Eli Drinkwitz’s squad is heavily favored against the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-4) in Week 8.

9. Florida International at Charlotte (-14.5)

To give you an idea of how bad Florida International (2-4) has been this season, consider that the Charlotte 49ers are just 1-6 but are laying over two touchdowns in this matchup.

T10. Northwestern at Maryland (-13.5)

All eyes will be on the status of Maryland Terrapins (5-2) quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who was carted off the field with an apparent knee injury last week.

T10. Fresno State (-13.5) at New Mexico

Jeff Tedford and the Fresno State Bulldogs (2-4) look to revitalize their season after moving to 1-1 in conference play a week ago.