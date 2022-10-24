There are five Big Ten games this week, with four conference teams getting a week off. The lines have been released and are as follows:

Matchup Spread Point Total Ohio State at Penn State Ohio State (-15.5) 61.5 Rutgers at Minnesota Minnesota (-14.5) 41.5 Illinois at Nebraska Illinois (-7) 51.5 Northwestern at Iowa Iowa (-10.5) 35.5 Michigan State at Michigan Michigan (-22.5) 54.5

College Football Odds Week 9: Big Ten Football Spreads This Week

Ohio State (-15.5) at Penn State – Total of 61.5

National analysts have often said Penn State plays the Ohio State Buckeyes tough under James Franklin. That’s a fair assessment, as the Nittany Lions have been within 13 points in five straight Buckeye victories. However, it’s also fair to point out that Ohio State has won five in a row over Penn State, and the Nittany Lions have slid down to third-best in the Big Ten East, which does not sit well with diehards in State College. Ohio State enters this game as number two in the country and is favored by 15.5 points with a point total of 61.5. Will the Nittany Lions be able to use a steady running game to keep the Buckeyes’ explosive offense off the field and shrink the game? Will Sean Clifford be able to make the required plays to keep PSU in the game and give them a shot in the fourth quarter?

Rutgers at Minnesota (-14.5) – Total of 41.5

The Scarlet Knights got a Big Ten home win last week, snapping a 21-game conference home losing streak in the process. They now hit the road for a game against reeling Minnesota. After starting the season 4-0 and looking like a steamroller, the Gophers have dropped three straight, and the offense has completely fallen off a cliff. The good news for Minnesota is that they expect to get quarterback Tanner Morgan back from injury. The veteran was knocked out early against Illinois and missed the game at Penn State, so having him back is a chance to regain balance in the attack. Rutgers has a strong defense, particularly against the run, but has struggled to attack consistently.

Illinois (-7) at Nebraska – Total of 51.5

Both teams are coming off a bye week, with the Illini riding high and sitting atop the Big Ten West, thanks to a strong running game and an exceptional defense. Outside of a loss to Indiana at the beginning of the season, Illinois has not given up more than 14 points in a contest. Nebraska won a low-scoring affair against Rutgers and then lost a shootout to Purdue, so it’s hard to get a read on what the Huskers are under interim head coach Mickey Joseph. If the Illini can shut down Nebraska’s offense, can the Huskers’ defense respond in kind against the physical Illini attack?

Northwestern at Iowa (-10.5) – Total of 35.5

This game, unsurprisingly, wins the prize for the lowest point total of the week in the Big Ten. Any game featuring Iowa has a chance at that prize, and if you throw in Northwestern, you get a total of 35.5. The past five meetings between these two schools have ended with totals of 27, 24, 20, 41, and 29 points. Iowa is favored by 10.5 as the home team, which feels like a scary thing to back, but Northwestern has not won a game since beating Nebraska in week zero in Dublin.

Michigan State at Michigan (-22.5) – Total of 54.5

The Michigan State Spartans shocked the Michigan Wolverines 37-33 last season in East Lansing. Things have changed an awful lot since then. The Wolverines are coming off a bye week and riding high at number four in the country. Michigan State has sputtered to a 3-4 season and is also coming off a bye week. The Wolverines are favored by 22.5 points, and it is a night game in Ann Arbor. Michigan leads this series 71-38, but the Spartans have won the past two matchups.