College Football Parlays for Week 0: Odds & Payouts

Looking to make some parlays for Week 0 of the college football action. College football odds are available at BetMGM, and plenty of opportunities are on the board. Here are some possible combinations of bets with odds, payouts, and analysis:

Conference USA Underdog Special

Bets: UTEP +1 vs. North Texas, Charlotte +7.5 at Florida Atlantic

Odds: +256

Payout: $356 on $100 bet

Let’s call this one the Conference USA Underdog Special. The UTEP Miners are building a lot of momentum under head coach Dana Dimel after making their first bowl appearance since 2014. They’ll look to keep the good vibes going with a winnable home conference game to start the season. The Charlotte 49ers are an experienced bunch with a fifth-year starting quarterback and a loaded receiving room, and they had the same record (5-7) as their opponent did last year.

Mountain West Totals

Bets: Vanderbilt at Hawaii OVER 53.5, Connecticut at Utah State UNDER 59.5

Odds: +264

Payout: $364 on $100 bet

Want some points for the late-night Hawaii Rainbow Warriors game? This team will be running the Air Raid under new head coach Timmy Chang, and the defense is almost full of new faces, which could lead to points against the Vanderbilt Commodores. To complete this Mountain West Totals parlay, one could add the Under in the Utah State Aggies game. It’s a high total of 59.5, and the Aggies are breaking in an entirely new receiving group. Their competition, the Connecticut Huskies, mustered just 15.6 points per game a season ago.

Underdog Longshot

Bets: New Mexico State ML +275, UTEP ML -110

Odds: +615

Payout: $715 on $100 bet

The New Mexico State Aggies aren’t a great football program, but they start the season with a home game against a Nevada Wolfpack team with an entirely new coaching staff and may field only four returning starters. If the Aggies are ever going to pull off an upset, Week 0 would be a good shot against a Nevada team in for a long season. Pairing that with the aforementioned UTEP Miners results in a nice payout for anyone looking for a longshot.