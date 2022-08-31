College Football Parlays for Week 1: Odds & Payouts

Week 1 of the college football season has finally arrived. College football odds are up at BetMGM, and there are plenty of options available. Looking at the board, here are some potential parlays with odds, payouts, and analysis:

SEC Special

Bets: Arkansas -6 vs. North Texas, Tennessee -35.5 vs. Ball State

Odds: +264

Payout: $364 on $100 bet

The Arkansas Razorbacks finished 9-4 a year ago despite playing one of the most difficult schedules in the country. Sam Pittman officially announced this team as one of the best in the country. This year is no different, as KJ Jefferson returns at quarterback to face a daunting schedule. Catching Cincinnati in Week 1 is the right time, as the Bearcats lose NFL talent at quarterback, receivers, and defensive back. As for Tennessee, the Volunteers should hang over 50 points on any MAC school they play.

Big 12 Special

Bets: West Virginia +7.5 at Pittsburgh, Oklahoma -30.5 vs. UTEP

Odds: +264

Payout: $364 on $100 bet

Think the Big 12 conference could be underrated in 2022 after a “down” season in 2021? This West Virginia Mountaineers team is getting a full touchdown plus the hook against a Pittsburgh Panthers side that lost all of its skill players offensively from a record-breaking season. At the same time, the Oklahoma Sooners will look to make a statement in game one of the Brent Venables era against a UTEP Miners team that has struggled mightily when stepping up in competition.

Upset City

Bets: Illinois +135 at Indiana, Arizona +185 at San Diego State

Odds: +569

Payout: $669 on $100 bet

Are you looking to get crazy with an underdog parlay? The Illinois Fighting Illini looked great in Week 0 and are facing an Indiana Hoosiers team that fell apart a season ago. The Arizona Wildcats have had nothing but positive reports this offseason and are improving under coach Jedd Fisch.