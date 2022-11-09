College Football Parlays for Week 11: Potential NCAAF Parlay Odds & Payouts
John David Yonke
November is in full swing, so conference play is heating up in college football.
The college football odds are up for Week 11 at BetMGM, and it’s time to dive into the offerings. Here are two potential parlays with odds, payouts, and analysis.
Defense? What’s That?
Bets: Washington at Oregon Over 72.5, Alabama at Mississippi Over 63.5
Odds: +264
Payout: $364 on a $100 bet
Get ready for a shootout in the Pacific Northwest, where Oregon’s red-hot offense ranks third in scoring offense, averaging 43.1 points per game. Washington’s high-powered passing attack leads the nation in passing yards per game (370.2), averaging 35 more yards per game than the next closest team. The Huskies are scoring 38.6 points per game and should find success against a vulnerable Ducks secondary. For the second leg, the total of 63.5 seems too low, considering Ole Miss’ defense has allowed over 400 total yards in each of its last four games and now has to face Alabama.
They’ve Been Exposed
Bets: Missouri +21 at Tennessee, Louisville +7 at Clemson
Odds: +264
Payout: $364 on a $100 bet
This parlay takes advantage of teams that suffered a heartbreaking defeat a week ago and may not bounce back immediately after such crushing losses. Tennessee and Clemson lost their undefeated records, while both looked uncompetitive in multiple-score losses. Missouri has been playing excellent defense lately, and anyone can score on that Tennessee defense. Meanwhile, Louisville has won four-straight games by multiple scores and faces a reeling Clemson team with huge offensive concerns.
